McDonald's Just Brought Back Its Most Popular Holiday Dessert

With Thanksgiving and Christmas inching closer by the day, restaurant chains all across the country have been ringing in the season by adding festive holiday foods and beverages to their menus. And, in great news for McDonald's fans, the hugely popular holiday dessert they've been waiting for has officially arrived.

That's right: McDonald's beloved Holiday Pie is back on the menu as of Nov. 15. The chain shared the exciting news of the treat's grand return in an announcement yesterday.

"Well McDonald's fans, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with the sweet return of McDonald's Holiday Pie!" the announcement read.

The festive dessert features a creamy custard encased inside a buttery crust that's glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles. First introduced in 1999, McD's Holiday Pies have developed quite a devoted following. Customers can't help but voice their excitement for the dessert's return each year ahead of the holiday season.

"Counting down the days until I can finally get me a holiday pie from McDonald's," a fan wrote earlier this month on X, aka the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"I can't wait for McDonald's to bring that holiday pie back," another X user recently posted.

Unfortunately, this year the pie will only be available in select markets rather than nationwide. McDonald's hasn't yet revealed exactly where the treat will be available for purchase, so customers should check directly restaurants in their area to confirm whether it's available.

For those lucky enough to live in a market where the pie is available this year, don't wait too long before heading over to your local McDonald's to grab one. As in past years, the Holiday Pie will only be available for a limited time at participating restaurants while supplies last.

The return of the Holiday Pie comes roughly two months after McDonald's brought back its most iconic fall dessert—the Pumpkin & Creme Pie. First introduced in 2015, the item features dual layers of pumpkin and vanilla creme filling encased inside a pastry crust.

Even though the Holiday Pie has now returned to select restaurants, the Pumpkin & Creme Pie is still currently available at my local McDonald's in New Jersey. So the good news is, McDonald's customers may still have some time to enjoy the seasonal autumn dessert before it leaves menus again even if they can't get the Holiday Pie.