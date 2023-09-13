McDonald’s Just Brought Back Its #1 Fall Dessert

Pumpkin pie is one of the most quintessential Thanksgiving desserts—but McDonald's fans won't have to wait until the fall holiday to sample the beloved treat.

That's right! McDonald's just brought its seasonal Pumpkin & Creme Pie back for the fall season. The pie is available right now at a McDonald's near me in New Jersey. The Fast Food Post also reported today that the item is available at certain McDonald's restaurants in Alabama, California, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: McDonald's Is Making a Big Change To Its Drink Stations

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our queries on whether the pie is available in any additional markets across the United States.

For the uninitiated, the Pumpkin & Creme Pie features dual layers of pumpkin and vanilla creme filling encased inside a pastry crust. It made its first appearance on the McDonald's menu back in 2015, per TODAY.com, giving customers an extra dessert to choose from alongside the mainstay Apple Pie. The dessert typically comes back in late summer every year, and 2023 is no exception. The annual return never fails to delight customers who adore the seasonal dessert.

"The Pumpkin & Creme Pie from Mcdonald's is SOOO GOOD," one fan raved last year on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The pie costs $1.49 near me in New Jersey right now. However, availability and prices may vary depending on the location. Customers should check directly with their local McDonald's to see if the pie is on the menu.

RELATED: I Tried Starbucks' New Fall Menu & One Drink Blew Me Away

This is only one of the many seasonal items that have been hitting fast-food menus across the country in recent weeks. Starbucks dropped its entire fall food and drink lineup late last month, including returning favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and new additions like the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Dunkin' beat Starbucks to the punch by debuting its fall 2023 menu in mid-August. Standouts from the chain's autumn lineup include the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Muffin, and Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Major grocery chains have also been receiving a major influx of fall-themed goodies. Trader Joe's for example, brought back its fan-favorite Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese last week, while Costco's beloved Pumpkin Pie returned at the end of August.