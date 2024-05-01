McDonald's to Launch a 'Larger, Satiating Burger' This Year

McDonald's burger menu is already packed with a myriad of options, from the simple Hamburger to the towering, saucy Big Mac. But a brand-new burger option slated to debut at the chain this year will stand out from the others for one key reason: its size.

During a December 2023 meeting with investors, McDonald's announced plans to introduce bigger burgers to its menu in several markets across the world, including the United States. Jo Sempels, McDonald's president of international developmental licensed markets, said that data and research indicated consumers wanted more sizable burgers that aren't too pricey but can still satisfy hefty appetites.

"We've listened to our customers. And we understand their desire for larger, high-quality burgers that fill you up and are delivered in a convenient and affordable way," he said at the time.

McDonald's hasn't been very forthcoming with additional details on its bigger burger plans in the months following that December meeting. But during an April 30 earnings call with investors, the fast-food giant finally provided an update on the initiative.

McDonald's CFO Ian Borden said the company's team of chefs from around the globe has developed a "larger, satiating burger," which they plan to roll out in certain parts of the world in 2024. And if the bigger burger is a success during the limited rollout, McDonald's may debut it worldwide.

"We'll be testing this burger in a few markets later this year ensuring that it has universal appeal before scaling it across the globe," Borden said.

McDonald's executives didn't reveal what's on the new burger or share exactly where and when it will hit menus this year. A company representative also didn't immediately respond to our queries for more information on the new menu item. So, customers should stay tuned for more details on the upcoming launch throughout the rest of 2024.

The bigger burger rollout isn't the only exciting launch that McDonald's previewed during the April 30 earnings call. While McDonald's already offers value deals at the local level, the chain wants to start rolling out more deals that are available nationwide.

These offers may include meal bundles, breakfast deals, and affordable price points for "entry-level" menu items, CEO Chris Kempczinski said. McDonald's announced these plans as it continues to face customer backlash for its prices, which rose about 10% in 2023.