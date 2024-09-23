When Is McDonald’s McRib Returning in 2024?

Despite multiple attempts to discontinue it, McDonald's has never been able to keep its iconic McRib off menus for good. Recently, customers have received several clues that the barbecue pork sandwich is being pulled out of retirement yet again—and the launch may be happening very soon.

Called "gross" by some and "delicious" by others, the divisive McRib (520 calories) features a seasoned boneless pork patty dipped in tangy barbecue sauce and served with slivered onions and pickles on a toasted bun. McDonald's first introduced the item in 1981 and then brought it back sporadically as a limited-time offering over the following decades.

The fast-food giant has technically discontinued the sandwich at least four times over the years, but never permanently. Just a year after holding a "Farewell Tour" for the McRib in late 2022, for example, McDonald's brought it back for a limited time in select markets during the fall of 2023.

It wasn't until the summer of 2024 that McDonald's customers received a clue about the McRib's next appearance on menus. During a June TODAY show visit, McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger revealed that the sandwich will make a comeback "later this year."

While he didn't share specific details on exactly when the item will make this highly anticipated 2024 return, customers recently received another sign that a McRib relaunch may be in the pipeline. On Sept. 20, McDonald's customers in the United Kingdom were sent an apparent test push notification through the app that read "McRib_Test.notification_16.10.24 [TEST]," the Manchester Evening News reported.

This has led to fan speculation that McDonald's accidentally sent out the message while preparing for an upcoming McRib relaunch in the U.K., perhaps sometime around mid-October judging by the "16.10.24" date included in the message.

"McDonald's just let everyone in the U.K. know the McRib is coming back with a broken test notification," a customer captioned a photo of the notification on X.

Meanwhile, others suggested that McDonald's sent out the alert on purpose, but made it seem like an error to drum up buzz for the McRib's return.

"This is such an obvious marketing stunt," an X user posted.

"McDonald's with the clearly fake test notification for the McRib. Clever marketing or?" another said.

A McDonald's representative did not immediately respond to our queries on exactly when the McRib is returning to U.S. restaurants this year, and whether the sandwich is making a comeback in the U.K. as well. But with just a few months left in 2024 and Erlinger's June promise that the sandwich will be back "later this year," customers in the United States at least likely won't have to wait too much longer.

In the meantime, fans should keep an eye out for several other exciting arrivals at McDonald's, including a new Crocs Happy Meal and the returning Pumpkin and Crème Pie (280 calories).