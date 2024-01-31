Skip to content

McDonald's New & Improved Burgers Are Finally Available Across the U.S.

To promote the new menu items, the chain has rolled out a campaign featuring the Hamburglar.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on January 31, 2024 | 11:44 AM
Last April, McDonald's announced it was making several changes to its burgers in an effort to serve up a hotter, juicier, tastier product. Now, customers across the United States can order the upgraded menu items, as the burgers are finally available nationwide, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

To enhance its burgers, the fast-food giant has implemented more than 50 changes. Some of these include offering softer buns, adding white onions to the beef patties while they're still on the grill, and cooking the patties in smaller batches for a better sear. McDonald's customers will also notice "meltier" cheese and more Big Mac Sauce.

The updated burgers first hit restaurants in international markets like Australia, Canada, and Belgium, sparking "rave reviews," at least according to a 2023 announcement from McDonald's. The burgers then rolled out to locations on the West Coast and later, restaurants in the Midwest.

To promote these new burgers, McDonald's has tapped its beloved Hamburglar mascot for a new campaign. This week, the fast-food chain announced that the Hamburglar is driving across the U.S. in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, playfully named the "Burgercuda," to attempt "the ultimate burger-stealing heist." Those who spot the car can scan the vehicle's code to unlock an Arch Card—also known as a McDonald's gift card—and Hamburglar-inspired swag.

mcdonald's hamburglar burgercuda getaway car
McDonald's

The Hamburglar's car features the mascot's signature black-and-white stripes across the interior and exterior, burger-themed details like a spare tire disguised as a giant cheeseburger, and Hamburglar's catchphrase, "robble robble," represented by "RBL RBL" on the hood scoop and license plate.

Customers can also enter for a chance to win free McDonald's burgers for a year by visiting the Hamburglar Watch Sweepstakes website. Participants must complete the entry form by Feb. 25, 2024, and can only enter this contest once.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, McDonald's kicked off its Hamburglar campaign last weekend for fans who opt into the chain's text messaging campaign. The McDonald's account texted these participants that the "Hamburglar was on the loose" and shared the mascot's license plate. The message then encouraged fans to share their city if they spot the mascot and offered them a chance to win a prize pack or free burgers for a year. There hasn't been a response yet, according to the news outlet.

McDonald's previously tweaked its Quarter Pounder with Cheese in 2018, making the switch to fresh beef that's cooked to order. The chain also got rid of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives in its burgers that same year.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
