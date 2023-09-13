25 Healthy Pumpkin Spice Foods You Can Buy Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

September is here, which means pumpkin spice is all over coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. We're not complaining, of course, because this highly anticipated fall flavor is always well worth the wait. But with such an influx of pumpkin-flavored products, how can you know which ones are worth your money? This question can be especially challenging if you're looking for healthier options, because you not only have to worry about finding those that will meet your dietary needs, but also ones that are still going to taste delicious. Thankfully, we have you covered with our roundup of healthy pumpkin spice foods.

These items are all available at most grocery stores, or you can order them online. They include things like protein bars, desserts, ice cream, protein powder, and break-and-bake cookies—all items that will help you get in the fall spirit and simultaneously stay on track with your health goals.

1 Aloha Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar

Per serving : 220 calories, 10 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (10 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 14 g protein

Not all protein bars are healthy, and some of them taste more like cardboard than a snack. But the Aloha Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar is both healthy and delicious, just in time for fall. With 14 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, with only three grams of sugar, this pumpkin spice protein bar is the perfect choice.

2 Scott's Protein Balls

Per serving : 80 calories, 5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

Another protein-filled pumpkin spice snack, Scott's Protein Balls will satisfy your fall flavor cravings while helping you to keep your fat, sodium, and added sugar levels low.

3 Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice Cereal

Per serving : 130 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 8 g protein

It's hard to believe that there is healthy cereal out there that actually tastes good, but Three Wishes has perfected this beloved breakfast food. Three Wishes has classic flavors like honey, cinnamon, and cocoa, but their seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cereal is perfect for fall and is low in sugar, fat, and calories.

4 Tea Forte Pumpkin Spice

There's nothing quite like a hot cup of tea during the cooler autumn months, especially when that tea is pumpkin spice-flavored. Tea Forte Pumpkin Spice tea is a limited edition black tea blend that features flavors like cinnamon and clove.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix

Per serving : 140 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 4 g protein

With the Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix, you can enjoy delectable pancakes or waffles in the morning and still feel at ease about how much sugar you're consuming.

6 Good Pop Pumpkin Spice Latte

Per serving : 60 calories, 2.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (0 g fiber, 7 g sugar), <1 g protein

Whether it's an afternoon snack or a post-dinner dessert, sometimes all you need in the fall months is a sweet pumpkin spice treat. Good Pop's Pumpkin Spice Latte bars are only 60 calories and seven grams of sugar, making it healthier than many other pumpkin desserts on the market.

7 Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice

Per serving : 140 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (0 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 15 g protein

For a boost of protein in the morning or for an afternoon break, try Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Icelandic yogurt. With only 2.5 grams of fat and 11 grams of sugar, this is a healthy choice to stock up on this fall.

8 Kind Thins Chocolate Pumpkin Spice

Per serving : 100 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 2 g protein

Kind Bars are perfect for snack breaks, and their seasonal Kind Thins Chocolate Pumpkin Spice bar will provide delicious pumpkin flavors for only 100 calories and four grams of sugar.

9 Two Good Good Save Pumpkin

Per serving : 80 calories, 2 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 12 g protein

It's hard to find flavored yogurt that isn't loaded with added sugar, but Two Good has perfected a low-sugar, high-protein fall yogurt with their seasonal Good Save Pumpkin flavor.

10 Sweet Loren's Pumpkin Spice

Per serving : 100 calories, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 1 g protein

Cozying up under a blanket to your favorite spooky movie while cookies are baking in the oven is one of the best fall weather activities. If you're looking to bake some pumpkin spice cookies that are on the healthier side, try Sweet Loren's Pumpkin Spice.

11 Perfect Bar Pumpkin Pie

Per serving : 310 calories, 19 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (3 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 14 g protein

For a snack bar that is going to give you a boost of protein and fiber—which will help keep you full—while also satisfying your pumpkin cravings, try the Perfect Bar Pumpkin Pie flavor. This bar is also made with "20+ superfoods," including honey, flaxseed oil, and pumpkin.

12 Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi

Per serving : 90 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (0 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 1 g protein

When you're in the mood for a cold sweet treat, try Bubbie's Pumpkin Spice Mochi. Relative to many other pumpkin ice cream products at the store, this mochi has less fat and fewer calories than most.

13 Orgain Organic Pumpkin Spice Protein

Per serving : 170 calories, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 25 g protein

Turn your usual protein shake into something that tastes like a pumpkin spice latte with Orgain's Organic Pumpkin Spice Protein. You can get all the satisfaction of a PSL with only one gram of sugar, one gram of fat, and a boost of 25 grams of protein!

14 Nature's Bakery Pumpkin Spice Fig Bar

Per serving : 200 calories, 4.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (3 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 3 g protein

The combination of fig and pumpkin spice is the best for fall, and Nature's Bakery Pumpkin Spice Fig Bar does just that, all while providing three grams of fiber, three grams of protein, and only 4.5 grams of fat.

15 Laird Pumpkin Spice Instant Latte

Per serving : 150 calories, 10 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (0 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 2 g protein

Having this Laird Pumpkin Spice Instant Latte stocked in your pantry will be helpful for those mornings when you don't have time or money for a Starbucks PSL. With just seven grams of sugar and 150 calories, this instant latte is healthier than most pumpkin-flavored lattes you'd find at a coffee shop.

16 RxBar Pumpkin Spice

Per serving : 210 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (3 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 12 g protein

RxBars are known for providing a protein boost with very few ingredients, and their Pumpkin Spice flavor provides 12 grams of protein with only three egg whites, six almonds, five cashews, and two dates.

17 Dalci Pumpkin Spice Blondie

Per serving : 200 calories, 13 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 5 g protein

A pumpkin-spiced flavored dessert bar with only 10 grams of sugar and 200 calories, the Dalci Pumpkin Spice Blondie is a healthier alternative to many other pumpkin desserts on the market, and it's easy to take on the go, too.

18 Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola

Per serving : 130 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 3 g protein

Whether you're putting it on top of your yogurt or enjoying it with a bowl of milk, Purely Elizabeth's Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola is a deliciously healthy way to start your fall mornings. You'll get two grams of fiber and three grams of protein, all while only consuming 3.5 grams of saturated fat. So, skip the pumpkin spice muffin full of empty calories and opt for this granola with more staying power.

19 Partake Soft Baked Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Per serving : 140 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 1 g protein

Partake is a brand known for making cookies that meet a wide variety of dietary needs and are completely gluten-free, vegan, and free of the top nine allergens. They're safe to send in your child's lunchbox, or for you to enjoy when you need an afternoon break. For something fall-inspired, try their seasonal Soft Baked Pumpkin Spice flavor.

20 Blake's Seed-Based Pumpkin Spice Crispy Treats

Per serving : 90 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you're a lover of rice crispy treats, you'll really love these Blake's Seed-Based Pumpkin Spice Crispy Treats. With only eight grams of sugar and 2.5 grams of fat, you can enjoy the same sticky texture found in an original rice crispy treat, but with a better-for-you alternative.

21 Ancient Nutrition Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein

Per serving : 90 calories, 1 g fat, 150 mg sodium, 18 g protein

We know this one sounds weird, but this Ancient Nutrition Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein doesn't taste like broth—it just tastes like pumpkin spice! So while you're enjoying the fall flavors, you'll also be supporting your gut and skin health with the bone broth's nutrients.

22 La Terra Fina Pumpkin Pie Dessert Dip

Per serving : 60 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 1 g protein

When you're wanting a dip for your veggies, fruit, or pretzels, but are in the mood for something sweeter than a traditional hummus or ranch dip, the La Terra Fina Pumpkin Pie Dessert Dip can be a great choice. It will satisfy your sweet cravings with only six grams of sugar per serving, something that is hard to find with pumpkin desserts.

23 Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds

Per serving : 160 calories, 12 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 5 g protein

Snacking on almonds gives you a boost of healthy fats, fiber, and protein, and these Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds provide all of these things, plus even more flavor. You'll get a hint of sweetness but are still only consuming around five grams of sugar per serving.

24 Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie Pumpkin Spice

Per serving : 230 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (5 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 8 g protein

Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie Pumpkin Spice flavor is a fun way to satiate your cravings for sugar while also still getting in a helpful dose of protein and fiber. You'll also only be getting a few grams of saturated fat, as long as you follow the serving size of half a cookie. Don't worry, they're enormous!

25 Mush Pumpkin Pie Oats

Per serving : 170 calories, 4 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (4 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 4 g protein

Overnight oats are perfect for those with busy mornings, but for the weeks when you don't have the time or energy to prepare your oats the night before, having some MUSH on hand can help you still get in that fiber and protein boost.

Try the seasonal Mush Pumpkin Pie Oats, made with rolled oats, pumpkin, and coconut milk.