McDonald's Is Attempting to Revamp Breakfast With a Low-Cost Value Menu

McDonald's breakfast offerings are iconic enough to stand alongside classic menu items like the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets, and for good reason. With about 25% of its U.S. sales coming from breakfast, McDonald's still outperforms the rest of the industry, which sees about 20% of sales come from breakfast, Nation's Restaurant News reported. Still, the chain has been seeing increasing competition from rivals that want a bigger piece of the fast food breakfast action. Wendy's, for example, launched a nationwide breakfast menu in 2020, while Taco Bell saw a promising increase in breakfast sales in the final quarter of 2022 thanks to a marketing partnership with comedian Pete Davidson.

But McDonald's does not seem ready to rest on its laurels just yet when it comes to the fast food breakfast wars. In good news for budget-conscious McDonald's fans, the fast food giant has reportedly been running a value-focused breakfast deal in select locations across the United States, according to The Fast Food Post.

The deal features several established McDonald's breakfast items, but allows customers to mix and match different options for the most important meal of the day. For $3, customers can get their choice of any two items from the following limited menu:

Sausage Biscuit : A hot sausage sandwiched between a warm buttermilk biscuit topped with real butter.

Sausage McMuffin : A toasted English muffin topped with a hot sausage patty and American cheese.

Sausage Burrito : Fluffy scrambled eggs, pork sausage, cheese, green chiles, and onion wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Hash Browns : Shredded hash brown patties with a fluffy interior and crispy exterior.

This can serve as a valuable buy for McDonald's customers, since they may end up paying more than $2 for one of these items a la carte. At one location in the Chicago suburbs, for example, a Sausage Burrito was priced at $2.29 and a Sausage McMuffin was priced at $1.69, so customers could save nearly $1 by taking advantage of the deal in that market if it was ever offered there. Prices vary by location, so customers could potentially save even more with the deal in other parts of the U.S. that may be charging more for their breakfast items.

This appears to be one of the newer developments with the McDonald's breakfast menu, where major changes are somewhat rare. Customers reported in November last year that the fan-favorite bagel sandwiches had started popping up again in select markets. McDonald's also announced late last month that it was expanding a test partnership with Krispy Kreme that allows customers to purchase fresh doughnuts at select locations.

Several customers told The Fast Food Post that they'd spotted the breakfast deal at locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania, but it was not immediately clear just how many markets are currently selling the mix and match offering. Details on when the deal launched and for how long it will be available were also not immediately available. McDonald's was contacted for more information on the breakfast menu deal but did not immediately respond.

In a Reddit thread this week about the McDonald's breakfast deal, one user reported that the deal had already been available in their part of Ohio for months. The same goes for another user in Connecticut, who also said that the deal had been around for months.

March has already been an exciting month for McDonald's fans, since the brand recently launched two limited-time flavors of its McCrispy chicken sandwiches and started selling a new classic lemonade made with real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp, and real cane sugar.

In February, McDonald's also debuted its latest celebrity meal collaboration with Cardi B and Offset, but not all of the chain's franchisees have gotten on board with the partnership.