9 Medicine Ball Exercises to Strip Away Belly Flab

Extra belly fat is one of the most common complaints I hear among my clients. Understandably so, as belly flab can be a stubborn area to target. I often tell clients that with the right exercises and equipment, and sticking to a high-protein diet, you can work toward a leaner, tighter midsection. Incorporating other healthy habits, such as getting enough steps in during the day and maintaining good sleep habits, can also contribute to less fat around the midsection. But speaking more about equipment, one underrated tool that can help you burn excess belly fat is the medicine ball. Today, I'm going to share the best medicine ball exercises to melt belly fat.

Medicine balls are approachable, versatile tools that are super effective in tightening your core so you can enjoy a slimmer, fitter physique. So grab a medicine ball, and let's get into it. Here are nine effective medicine ball exercises to melt belly fat and strengthen your core. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're done, be sure to check out The 30-Day Standing Workout to Sculpt Ripped Abs in Record Time.

1 Medicine Ball Russian Twists

Russian twists with a medicine ball are excellent for targeting the oblique muscles and improving core stability.

To begin, sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Hold the medicine ball with both hands, arms extended in front of you. Lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the medicine ball toward the floor. Return to the center, and then twist to the left. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions.

RELATED: The Only 5 Yoga Exercises You Need To Shrink Your Belly

2 Medicine Ball Wood Chop

Play

Woodchoppers with a medicine ball engage your obliques and help to sculpt your waistline.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the medicine ball with both hands. Start with the ball at your right hip. Rotate your torso to the left, lifting the ball diagonally across your body. Extend your arms overhead to the left. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions on each side.

3 Medicine Ball Plank Pass

Play

The plank pass with a medicine ball challenges your core stability and engages your entire abdominal region.

Begin in a high plank position with your hands on the medicine ball. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core, and pass the medicine ball from one hand to the other. Maintain a stable plank position throughout. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions.

RELATED: 10 Best Strength Exercises for Women To Melt 'Middle-Aged Spread' Belly Fat

4 Medicine Ball Sit-ups

Play

Medicine ball sit-ups add resistance to traditional sit-ups, intensifying the work on your rectus abdominis.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Hold the medicine ball against your chest. Engage your core, and perform a sit-up, bringing your chest toward your knees. Keep the medicine ball against your chest throughout the movement. Lower your upper body back down to the floor. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions.

5 Medicine Ball Bicycle Crunches

Play

Bicycle crunches with a medicine ball target both the rectus abdominis and oblique muscles.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet off the ground. Hold the medicine ball with both hands by your chest. Bring your right elbow and left knee toward each other while extending your right leg. Repeat the movement on the other side, continuously alternating. Maintain a controlled pace throughout. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions.

RELATED: The #1 Daily Walking Workout for Women to Get Fit

6 Medicine Ball Leg Raises

Play

Leg raises with a medicine ball challenge your lower abdominal muscles, helping to tighten the lower belly area.

Lie on your back with your legs extended and the medicine ball between your feet. Place your hands under your hips for support. Lift your legs and the medicine ball toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Lower your legs back down without letting them touch the ground. Avoid using momentum; focus on controlled movements. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions.

7 Medicine Ball Side Planks

The side plank with a medicine ball strengthens your obliques and improves lateral core stability.

Start in a side plank position with your elbow on the ground and your feet stacked. Place the medicine ball on your top hip. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from head to heels. Hold the side plank while balancing the medicine ball on your hip. Maintain a stable position throughout. Complete three rounds of 20 seconds on each side. (Note that the exercise is the same as the above image, only you'll hold a medicine ball in place on your top hip.)

RELATED: 7 Lower-Belly Exercises Trainers Swear By To Tighten & Sculpt

8 Medicine Ball Overhead Slams

Overhead slams with a medicine ball are an effective way to engage your core and release stress.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the medicine ball overhead. Engage your core, and slam the ball down to the ground in front of you. Catch the ball on the rebound, and repeat the movement. Use your entire body to generate power. Keep a strong grip on the ball. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions.

9 Medicine Ball Burpees

Play

Medicine ball burpees are a full-body exercise that includes a plank and a jump, engaging your core while burning calories.

Begin in a standing position with the medicine ball held at chest height. Drop the ball to the ground as you kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back in toward the ball. Explosively lift the ball overhead as you stand up. Repeat the movement continuously. Complete three sets of 15 repetitions.