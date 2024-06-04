What Is 'Metabolic Confusion' & Can It Speed up Weight Loss?

When it comes to diets and weight-loss strategies, the options are truly endless. From detoxes and cleanses to fasting schedules and calorie tracking, it can sometimes be challenging to sift through the noise. One method in the mix is "metabolic confusion," which strives to accomplish exactly that—confuse or outsmart your metabolism to speed up fat loss. But is it effective and safe?

We're here to explain exactly how metabolic confusion works and whether it's a sustainable eating style to follow in the long term. Note that it's always wise to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or weight-loss regimen.

What is metabolic confusion?

Metabolic confusion is also referred to as "calorie shifting" or "calorie cycling."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The premise behind following a metabolic confusion diet boils down to caloric cycling, whereby one alternates high-calorie days with low-calorie days," explains Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, from Top Nutrition Coaching. "It is thought that this affects metabolic function (increases and confuses metabolism) because of the inconsistency of calories consumed each day."

Along with shifting your calories around, this eating style suggests getting regular exercise; however, there are no rigid guidelines.

Research published in the International Journal of Preventative Medicine indicates that following a calorie-shifting diet (CSD) could result in weight and fat loss. Four weeks after following the CSD regimen, the study participants experienced significant weight loss. Feelings of satiety also increased, and hunger decreased. The participants continued to see results during the one-month follow-up period.

Is this eating style safe and sustainable for weight loss?

During the metabolic confusion process, a calorie deficit is established as you shift between low and high-calorie days and perform regular exercise. Research shows that a low-calorie diet involves consuming anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 daily calories, with a deficit of 500 to 750 daily calories resulting in weight loss.

However, this eating style has received mixed reviews due to its restrictive nature, which makes its sustainability questionable. Bakovic says she personally wouldn't recommend this dietary pattern to clients wanting to lose weight.

"[Metabolic confusion] is likely not sustainable because it is quite restrictive, just like many other fad diets," she tells us. "I would, however, recommend a dietary pattern [that] promotes balance, variety, and moderation to not only help meet nutrient requirements in full but also promote healthy weight management and sustainability."