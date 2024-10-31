M&M's New Flavor Has Shoppers Racing to Stores: 'Gonna Buy 19 Bags'

Earlier this fall, rumors began circulating that M&M's was gearing up to launch a brand-new holiday flavor of its iconic chocolatey, coated candies. That highly anticipated new confection is finally starting to hit shelves at retailers nationwide, and shoppers are racing to score a bag as the rave reviews begin to pour in.

Spotted in stores this week, the new Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's (140 calories per serving) feature roasted peanuts infused with the flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel. In other words, it's a festive, extra-indulgent take on classic Peanut M&M's, which feature roasted peanuts covered in chocolate and a candy coating.

In an Instagram post, @candyhunting fawned over the Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's and compared them to the Peanut Brrr-ittle M&M's released for a limited time in 2017.

"These are delicious and will be a repeat buy for me," the post read.

In the post's comments section, fellow M&M's fans shared similarly glowing reviews for the new candy and expressed their desire to try it.

"Yea I am going and gonna buy about 19 bags. Very good. Subtle hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and peanut," one comment read.

"These were so good, definitely a stock up before they go away type [of] candy," another wrote.

The Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's are only one of the exciting seasonal treats that Mars (which owns M&M's and a variety of other food brands) is offering this holiday season. The company is also launching a brand-new Dove Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint (170 calories per four pieces), described in a press release as a "combination of rich dark chocolate and creamy mint swirl."

Snickers Trees (160 calories) are returning to stores in 2024 as well. This seasonal spin on the iconic candy bar features all of the same elements as the original in a festive tree shape: caramel, nougat, roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate. Additionally, Mars' seasonal lineup features festive red and green assortments of milk chocolate and Peanut M&M's, M&M's Holiday Mint candies (140 calories per serving), Skittles Canes, and a Life Savers Storybook. All of these offerings are available at retailers nationwide.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Snickers Trees, coupled with new flavor innovations from M&M'S and Dove are here to help give consumers a variety of options for all of the seasonal celebrations and gifting moments ahead," Allison Miazga-Bedrick, vice president of seasonal marketing for Mars Wrigley North America, said in a statement.

Nutrition information has been included when available.