M&M's Is Releasing a Brand-New Flavor Of Its Iconic Candy

Retailers and brands have already started preparing for the 2024 holiday season, and by all accounts, it's going to be a festive, delicious time. One of the beloved brands joining in on the fun is M&M's, and it is reportedly launching a new flavor to mark the occasion.

This week, Instagram user @snackbetch shared that M&M's is slated to release a new Toasty Holiday Peanut flavor, which features roasted peanuts infused with cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel flavors. While the release date hasn't been shared, the social media user noted that the product is already listed on Walmart's website.

As depicted on the package and stated on the retailer's website, these M&M's are coated in red, green, and yellow candy shells. Mars Inc., M&M's parent company, did not immediately respond to our query for more information, including when and where this new flavor will be available.

Shortly after word got out about the new Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's, Instagram users expressed their enthusiasm for the new flavor.

"I'm so excited. I hope I can get them here in Ontario," one commenter wrote on the post from @snackbetch.

"Ooohhh I love toasty things," another one added.

"I could see these being something that sticks around," someone else noted on a post from food blogger @snackolator, who also shared this product release.

Toasty Holiday Peanut isn't the only M&M's flavor that recently received social media attention. Last month, junk food-focused Instagram account @candyhunting shared that Mars is expected to launch Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M's at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show in October. However, the company hasn't revealed any information on the reported release, and it's unclear when this flavor will land on store shelves.

Besides Toasty Holiday Peanut and Peanut Butter & Jelly, there's another creative M&M's flavor you'll want to keep on your radar. Mars recently got in the fall spirit with the rollout of its Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&M's. The company describes this limited-edition item as "real milk chocolate infused with the cozy warmth of pumpkin spice, all wrapped up in vibrant candy shells." Matching their seasonal flavor, these candies are coated in brown, orange, and beige shells.

Earlier this year, M&M's introduced a limited-edition White & Dark Chocolate Easter Sundae flavor, which featured "creamy notes of vanilla ice cream and hot fudge topped with a light cherry flavor," according to the product description.