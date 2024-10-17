Every Single M&M's Flavor You Can Buy Right Now

Few candy brands are as recognizable, classic, and habit-forming globally as M&M's. The pea-sized chocolate candies have come in a variety of colors and flavors over the years, starting with the classic milk chocolate variety that came out in 1941. Since then, the company's assortment of products has expanded to please every palate.

These days, there are seemingly endless choices of M&M's colors and flavors. You can get personalized messages printed on the candy for occasions like weddings and graduation. When it comes to what's available now, you may be surprised by the many options. The next time you visit your local grocery store or convenience store, double-check the candy aisle for these M&M's varieties. Or, head online to shop for flavors, including limited-time releases.

Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Nutrition information unavailable.

M&M's wouldn't be M&M's without getting festive at pretty much any occasion. And that means seasonal candy galore. Each year, the popular chocolates come in a variety of new holiday flavors and colors, and this fall, you can get cozy with the new Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie variety. The hint of pumpkin spice in the chocolate makes them perfect from Halloween through Thanksgiving.

15 Best Costco Halloween Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

Ghoul's Mix Milk Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 1 oz, about 32 pieces) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Cholesterol : <5 mg

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

And speaking of Halloween, here's a mix that looks the part. The Ghoul's Mix Milk Chocolate M&M's come in classic spooky hues: purple, green, and orange, in a black package. Give them out to trick-or-treaters, or turn off all the lights and scarf them down all by yourself . . . in darkness.

Ghoul's Blend Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy

Nutrition (Per 1 oz, about 12 pieces) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Cholesterol : 0 mg

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

Ghoul's Mix comes in a peanut variety as well, in case that's your preference this Halloween. Enjoy purple, green, and orange candies with peanuts in the middle.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Ghoul's Blend Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 1 oz, about 16 pieces) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Cholesterol : 0 mg

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 0 g

Rounding out the ghoulish offerings for this Halloween is the peanut butter M&M's variety. And why pick just one? Get all three, mix them up, and enjoy the gluttonous discovery with each bite.

Creepy Cocoa Crisp

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

The Creepy Cocoa Crisp M&Ms were released for Halloween last year and are back again this year, available on Walmart's website. This flavor starts with a crispy cocoa center dipped in a layer of dark chocolate—a unique spin on M&M's that we'd love to see year-round.

Toasty Holiday Peanut Chocolate Candy

Nutrition information unavailable.

Why let Halloween have all the fun? The new Toasty Holiday Peanut M&M's flavor is the spirit of December in candy form. The peanuts are roasted and infused with vanilla, cinnamon, spiced sugar, and caramel flavors, perfect for snacking as you're doing your Christmas shopping, wrapping gifts, or decking the halls. Even Santa wouldn't mind finding these on his cookie plate.

I Tried Every Reese's Product I Could Find & One Was a Major Standout

Holiday Mint

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

The classic Christmas flavor is available again! These mint-flavored M&M's are bursting with cool, sweet freshness as a layer of mint surrounds each chocolatey center. You know, kind of like peppermint bark.

Almond

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 2 g

Every once in a while, M&M's likes to mix things up by bringing its fans flavors that venture outside the chocolate realm. That is the case with Almond M&M's. This variety uses the taste of roasted almonds and blends it with that classic M&M's chocolate flavor.

Caramel

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Not all M&M's candies are pure crunch. Some come with a chewy, soft center, like the Caramel M&M's candies. This is the first time a chewy caramel center has appeared in an M&M's flavor, so keep your eyes peeled the next time you visit the supermarket or convenience store.

Where to Find the Best Halloween Candy Deals In 2024

Caramel Cold Brew

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Coffee fanatics will love trying the Caramel Cold Brew M&M's candies. This candy is made with coffee-flavored caramel surrounded by M&M's classic milk chocolate and a colorful candy shell. Make coffee a part of your daily ritual after the morning caffeine has subsided.

Crunchy Cookie

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

M&M's have been a popular candy to mix into a batter of cookie dough, and the brand has flipped the classic cookie inside out with its Crunchy Cookie flavor, available on Walmart's website. Each M&M's candy is filled with a crunchy cookie dough flavor on the inside, reminiscent of those M&M's cookies you know and love.

Dark Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you prefer dark chocolate, M&M's and its milk chocolate flavor may not be your favorite traditional candy. That might change once you try the Dark Chocolate M&M's candy. They are made with real dark chocolate, changing everything you thought you knew about M&M's.

Costco Is Now Selling the Most Popular Candy Of the Year

Dark Chocolate Peanut

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you like the classic Peanut M&M's but gravitate more towards dark chocolate, your perfect candy marriage is about to hit your snack pantry. The Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's are made with whole peanuts coated in real dark chocolate.

Milk Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

It doesn't get more classic than this. One of the most abundantly available versions of M&M's, the Milk Chocolate flavor is known worldwide as the quintessential variety. It has been around since 1941, and it isn't going anywhere.

Milk Chocolate Minis

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 120

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

A "timeless favorite," the Milk Chocolate Mini M&M's are "made with real milk chocolate and surrounded by a colorful candy shell!" Though M&M's says the flavor is the same, there is something about the mini size that makes it feel like it's an entirely different candy.

Hershey Just Unveiled Its Halloween Candy Lineup—and It's Deliciously Spooky

M&M's Minis Blondie Brownie Brittle

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

There are a few varieties of brittles available through M&M's, including a Minis Blondie Brownie Brittle. The Blondie version of the classic Brownie Brittle comes with M&M's Minis, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth looking for a little less chocolate than the double-whammy you get from the Brownie Brittle.

M&M's Minis Brownie Brittle

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

M&M's candies have found their way into more brittle treats, including the M&M's Minis Brownie Brittle. Including M&M's Minis means more of them can fit into each piece of brittle, giving you that perfect crispy and crunchy bite.

Peanut

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

Another classic flavor of M&M's, the Peanut variety includes "roasted peanuts covered in delicious chocolate and a colorful candy shell." Represented by the famous Yellow M&M's character, the peanut flavor remains one of the most popular.

13 Best Sam's Club Halloween Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

Peanut Butter

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

When Peanut M&M's are too crunchy, but you still want that yummy peanut flavor, look to the popular Peanut Butter M&M's. Made with real peanut butter and milk chocolate, they are a top choice and a great middle-ground for peanut butter fans who are less fond of the classic peanut variety.

Peanut Butter Mega

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you love Peanut Butter M&M's, get ready for Peanut Butter Mega. This newer addition to the M&M's flavor lineup "packs the ultimate peanut butter punch with MORE peanut butter!" Its size is over double that of a standard M&M's candy, allowing the center to contain more yummy peanut butter.

Peanut Butter Minis Mega Tube

Nutrition : (Per Tube):

Calories : 250

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 5 g

Take Peanut Butter Minis anywhere with a Mega Tube, fitting more Minis candies into one container. The M&M's Minis Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Candy is a newer version of the classic candy to join the M&M's lineup. Now, you can enjoy the taste of M&M's Peanut Butter in miniature form.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried 10 Popular Dark Chocolate Bars & the Best Was Simple But Sultry

Pretzel

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

The ultimate marriage of sweet and salty, Pretzel M&M's have risen in popularity as a top flavor among fans. They are a blend of milk chocolate and a crunchy pretzel center, serving as the perfect crunchy snack to enjoy any day.

Single Color

Whether you're planning a party with a specific color scheme or coming up with gift ideas for that one person who wants everything to be white, M&M's has candies to match the occasion. Skip the mixed bag and get a Single Color variety, with colors including black, white, pink, dark blue, aqua, electric green, and more.