If You Can Master These 3 Morning Balance Exercises at 60, You’re Fitter Than Most 50-Year-Olds

Balance training should be a key part of your workouts as you age.

Boosting your balance may not be something you have on your immediate radar, but as you age, it should be a top priority. Maintaining balance is essential in order to stay confident and independent, as it can help prevent falls and injuries. Good balance is needed for walking, climbing steps, and even getting in and out of a chair safely. One hip fracture, broken bone, or head injury can challenge your mobility and even lead to more decline.

One way to determine whether or not you have good balance is to see if you can master these three morning balance exercises at 60. According to Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced trainings to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss, if you can, you’re fitter than most 50-year-olds.

Why Does Balance Decline With Age?

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As you age, both balance and stability decline—particularly in the hips and lower body because of reduced proprioception.

“Even people who lift weights or stay active may not be specifically training balance, which could lead to those systems gradually declining with age. This is where pilates and yoga play into our health wellness and why it’s critical to incorporate all the modalities as we age,” Tateossian explains.

Tree Post (Vrksasana)

Begin standing tall with your feet together and arms at your sides. Shift your body weight onto your right foot, maintaining a slight bend in that knee. Lift your left foot and place it on your inner ankle, calf, or inner thigh. To establish stability, press your foot into your leg and your leg back into your foot. Lift your arms overhead or bring your hands to your heart’s center. Close your eyes as you hold the position.

Warrior III (Virabhadrasana)

“This exercise is one of my favorites and also super challenging. It combines strength, balance and coordination for a true full body challenge,” Tateossian says.

Feel free to start by using a sturdy chair for this pose, then progress from there.

Stand in front of the chair that’s pushed up against a wall, holding onto the seat for support. Lift one leg behind you while leaning your torso forward, forming a straight line from head to lifted heel. Ensure your core is engaged and your standing leg is pushing through the full foot. Return to the starting position, and switch legs.

Eagle Pose

“This pose challenges balance and coordination. It also challenges joint and ankle stability in a very unique way,” Tateossian says.