5 Morning Exercises Men Should Do Every Day to Stay Young After 45

Staying active throughout your life can help combat age-related muscle loss while keeping your body in tip shape. Regular exercise becomes increasingly important as you enter your 30s, 40s, and beyond. How so? Daily physical activity ensures your muscles stay strong and active rather than break down, says Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness La Gree. Below, Chakoian shares five daily morning exercises men should do to remain youthful after 45.

“Maintaining a short daily routine can slow muscle loss in men over 45,” stresses Chakoian. “It keeps blood flowing well, which delivers what the muscles need to repair and stay healthy. Daily activity also sharpens balance and coordination, lowering the

chances of injury. It keeps joints from getting stiff, which helps muscles stay useful. Staying consistent gives a natural lift to energy and hormones that play a role in strength.”

Little by little, a daily workout habit protects your muscles and helps you maintain independence with age.

5 Daily Morning Exercises for Men To Stay Young

Bodyweight Squats

“Squats build leg strength, protect the knees, and keep mobility for daily movements,” Chakoian points out.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing. Perform 10 to 15 reps at a steady pace.

Pushups

“Pushups strengthen the chest, shoulders, and arms while also engaging the core,” says Chakoian.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Complete 8 to 12 reps, or to your limit with solid form.

Plank Holds

“Plank holds improve core stability, which supports the lower back and posture,” Chakoian explains.

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position. Complete 2 sets of 30 to 45 second-holds.

Lunges

“Lunges boost balance, coordination, and single-leg strength, important for avoiding falls,” says Chakoian.

Stand tall with your feet parallel, hip-distance apart. Place your hands on your hips. Step forward with one foot. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up. Complete 8 to 12 reps per side.

Light Jogging

“Light jogging wakes up the body, improves circulation, and supports heart health,” Chakoian notes.

Start walking briskly. Keep your posture tall, slightly leaning forward, as you transition into a light jog. Be sure to land soft on your midfoot. Keep your arm swing relaxed. Jog for 5 to 10 minutes to boost energy and circulation.

