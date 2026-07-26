5 Morning Exercises That Reverse Aging Faster Than Hour-Long Gym Workouts After 55

Prioritizing workouts first thing in the a.m. ensures you’ll get it done.

Did you know that according to research, most Americans choose the morning for exercise? It stands to reason, as prioritizing a workout routine first thing ensures it gets done. It’s putting your wellness above everything else, since the daily grind of work, chores, and errands can be all-too-consuming.

We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, and have five morning exercises that can help reverse aging faster than hour-long gym workouts after 55. So, not only will you feel refreshed to start your day, you will also look fresh, too!

“Preserving muscle after 60 matters because muscle is what keeps you independent. It’s what gets you out of a chair, carries the groceries, gets you up the stairs, and catches you when you trip. Stronger muscles also support the joints, challenge the bones, help with balance, and keep the metabolism from slowing down as much,” Siwicki tells us. “The biggest thing isn’t how much muscle somebody has when they’re posing in a mirror. It’s what that muscle still lets them do. Once normal tasks start feeling heavy, people move less, and then they lose strength even faster. Keeping muscle breaks that cycle and gives you a much better shot at staying active and living on your own.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Goblet Squats

​​Stand tall, feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Grasp a dumbbell with both hands, and hold the weight in front of your chest with your elbows pointing down and tucked in. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to squat, keeping the weight in place. Squat as far as you can with a straight back. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Counter Pushups

Place your hands on a counter, shoulder-width apart. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return to straight arms.

Single-Arm Dumbbell Rows

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the ground. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended. Row one dumbbell up toward your torso. Lower to the start position with control. Repeat on the other side.

Romanian Deadlifts

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to return to the start position.

Farmer’s Carry