The #1 Morning Yoga Routine To Get Into Better Shape

Starting the morning with a yoga routine can set a positive tone for the rest of your day. Not only does it help to wake up your body and mind, but it also contributes to overall health and fitness. Among the myriad of morning yoga routines available, there's one that stands out for its effectiveness in sculpting your body and enhancing your strength: a sequence designed to target key muscle groups, improve flexibility, and boost energy levels. Here's the #1 morning yoga workout I recommend to get into better shape.

Incorporating this morning yoga workout into your daily schedule can significantly enhance your physical and mental well-being. By practicing sun salutations, warrior poses, boat pose, and plank pose, you'll strengthen and tone your muscles, boost your balance, and gain more energy to tackle whatever the day brings. Remember to listen to your body, breathe deeply, and enjoy the transformative benefits of your yoga practice.

Keep reading to learn all about my #1 morning yoga workout to get into better shape.

1. Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar)

Sun salutations are a classic yoga sequence that warms up the entire body, stretches the muscles, and increases circulation, making it an ideal way to kickstart your day.

Stand at the front of your mat with your feet together and palms pressed together at your heart's center (mountain pose). Inhale, raise your arms overhead, and arch back slightly (extended mountain pose). Exhale, bend forward from the hips, keeping your spine long (forward fold). Inhale, lift your torso halfway, lengthening your spine (halfway lift). Exhale, plant your hands on the floor, and step or jump back into a plank position. Lower down with control into chaturanga dandasana (four-limbed staff pose). Inhale, press into your hands, and lift your chest into upward-facing dog or cobra pose. Exhale, and lift your hips into downward-facing dog. Hold downward-facing dog for a few breaths, then step or jump forward to the top of your mat. Inhale, lift halfway, and exhale into a fold forward. Inhale, rise all the way up, extending your arms overhead, and exhale as you return to mountain pose.

Complete three sets of sun salutations, flowing smoothly from one pose to the next, coordinating movement with breath.

2. Warrior Poses

Warrior poses build strength in the legs, core, and arms, while also improving balance and concentration.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A. Warrior I

Begin in mountain pose. Step your left foot back, keeping it at a 45-degree angle. Bend your right knee, stacking it over your ankle, and square your hips forward. Inhale, raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other. Gaze up toward your hands, keeping your shoulders relaxed. Hold for five breaths, then switch sides. Complete three sets of Warrior I on each side.

B. Warrior II

From Warrior I, open your hips and shoulders to the side. Extend your arms parallel to the floor, reaching actively through your fingertips. Gaze over your front middle finger. Sink into your front knee, keeping it stacked over your ankle. Engage your core, and lengthen through your spine. Hold for five breaths, then switch sides. Complete three sets of Warrior II on each side.

3. Boat Pose (Navasana)

Boat pose strengthens the core muscles, including the abdominals and hip flexors, while also improving balance and posture.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground, balancing on your sit bones. Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor. Straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle if possible, forming a "V" shape with your body. Keep your chest lifted and your spine straight. Hold for five breaths, then release and repeat for three sets.

4. Plank Pose

Plank pose strengthens the core, arms, shoulders, and legs, while also improving posture and stability.

Begin in a pushup position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your wrists directly under your shoulders. Engage your core and straighten your legs, balancing on your toes. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, avoiding sagging or lifting your hips. Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, breathing deeply. Complete three sets of planks, gradually increasing the duration as you build strength.