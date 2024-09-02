5 Best Muscle-Building Workouts To Do with Resistance Bands

When it comes to building muscle, many of my clients immediately turn to lifting barbells and heavy weights, but resistance bands can be just as effective. These underrated pieces of fitness equipment are incredibly versatile and portable, so you can pack them for workouts wherever you're headed. In addition, resistance bands provide constant tension throughout each movement, making them an excellent tool for muscle growth. So, grab some resistance bands to learn about my five best muscle-building workouts.

Whether you're at home, in the gym, or on the go, these muscle-building workouts will help you gain strength and muscle quickly and effectively.

The Workouts

What you need: A set of resistance bands with varying tension levels. These workouts target different muscle groups and provide a productive full-body strength-building routine. Depending on your intensity, each workout should take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

#1: Upper-body Workout

The Routine:

Banded Pushups (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Resistance Band Rows (3 sets of 12 reps)

Overhead Shoulder Press (3 sets of 12 reps)

Directions: Perform the exercises in the order listed, taking minimal rest between each exercise. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit twice.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Banded Pushups

Banded pushups target the chest, shoulders, and triceps, adding extra resistance to a traditional pushup for increased muscle activation.

Loop the resistance band around your back and hold the ends in each hand. Get into a pushup position with your hands on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position, keeping the band tight.

2. Resistance Band Rows

Resistance band rows strengthen the upper back, lats, and biceps, improving posture and upper-body strength.

Anchor the band at a low point and hold the ends in each hand. Step back to create tension and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Pull the bands toward your torso, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the starting position.

3. Overhead Shoulder Press

This exercise fires up the shoulders and triceps, building strength and stability in the upper body.

Stand in the middle of the band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the ends of the band at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Press the band overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower back to the starting position.

#2: Lower-body Workout

The Routine:

Resistance Band Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)

Banded Glute Bridges (3 sets of 15 reps)

Lateral Band Walks (3 sets of 12 steps per side)

Directions: Complete each exercise one after the other, resting for 1 to 2 minutes between sets. Repeat the circuit for a total of three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Resistance Band Squats

Band squats strengthen the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, providing resistance throughout the squat for increased muscle activation.

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the ends of the band at shoulder height. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest up and knees over your toes. Push through your heels to stand back up, maintaining tension in the band.

2. Banded Glute Bridges

Banded glute bridges target the glutes and hamstrings, improving hip stability and strength.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Place the resistance band just above your knees. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower back down and repeat.

3. Lateral Band Walks

Lateral band walks engage the glutes, hips, and thighs, helping to strengthen and stabilize the lower body.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Place the band around your legs, just above your knees. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and bend your knees slightly. Step to the side, maintaining tension in the band. Continue stepping to the side for the listed reps, then switch directions.

#3: Core Workout

The Routine:

Banded Russian Twists (3 sets of 15 reps per side) Resistance Band Plank (3 sets of 30-60 seconds) Banded Leg Raises (3 sets of 12 reps)

Directions: Perform each exercise with minimal rest in between. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit for a total of three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Banded Russian Twists

The banded Russian twist targets the obliques and core, improving rotational strength and stability.

Sit on the floor with your legs bent and feet off the ground. Hold the band in both hands, with the band anchored to a stationary object. Twist your torso to one side, pulling the band across your body. Return to the center and twist to the opposite side.

2. Resistance Band Plank

The resistance band plank strengthens the entire core, with added resistance to challenge stability and endurance.

Place the band around your wrists and get into a plank position with your forearms on the ground. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold the position for the listed time, keeping tension in the band.

3. Banded Leg Raises

The banded leg raise focuses on the lower abs and hip flexors, helping to build core strength.

Lie flat on your back with the band around your ankles. Keep your legs straight and lift them toward the ceiling. Lower your legs back down without touching the ground and repeat.

#4: Full-body Workout

The Routine:

Resistance Band Deadlifts (3 sets of 12 reps)

Band Push Press (3 sets of 10 reps)

Banded Bent-over Rows (3 sets of 12 reps)

Directions: Complete the exercises in the order listed, with minimal rest in between. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit for three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Resistance Band Deadlifts

The resistance band deadlift engages the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back, simulating the movement of a traditional deadlift.

Stand in the middle of the band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the ends of the band in each hand, with your arms straight down. Hinge at your hips and lower your torso while keeping your back flat. Drive through your heels to return to the standing position.

2. Band Push Press

The band push press works the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, adding power and strength to your upper body.

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the ends of the band at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Bend your knees slightly and press the band overhead as you straighten your legs. Lower the band back to shoulder height and repeat.

3. Banded Bent-over Rows

The banded bent-over row targets the upper back, lats, and biceps, improving posture and upper-body strength.

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the ends of the band with your palms facing each other. Bend at your hips and keep your back flat. Pull the bands toward your torso, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the bands back down and repeat.

#5: Leg and Glute Workout

The Routine:

Banded Side Leg Raises (3 sets of 15 reps per side)

Resistance Band Kickbacks (3 sets of 12 reps per side)

Banded Step-ups (3 sets of 12 reps per side)

Directions: Perform each exercise for the listed reps, with minimal rest in between. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit for three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Banded Side Leg Raises

Banded side leg raises target the outer thighs and glutes, helping to build hip stability and strength.

Place the band around your ankles and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your leg out to the side, keeping your body straight. Lower your leg back down and repeat for the listed reps, then switch sides.

2. Resistance Band Kickbacks

Resistance band kickbacks focus on the glutes and hamstrings, enhancing lower-body strength and stability.

Get on all fours with the band around your thighs. Extend one leg back, straightening it out while keeping tension in the band. Return to the starting position and repeat for the listed reps, then switch legs.

3. Banded Step-ups

Resistance band step-ups engage the quads, glutes, and hamstrings, simulating the motion of climbing stairs.