5 Best Resistance Band Workouts To Build a Lean Upper Body

Resistance bands are an excellent tool for building a lean upper body. They provide variable resistance, allowing you to target your muscles through their full range of motion. Plus, they're portable, versatile, and effective for both beginners and advanced athletes. Below are five resistance band workouts to sculpt a strong, lean upper body.

Incorporating these resistance band workouts into your routine will help you build strength, get lean, and boost your physical fitness. Be sure to focus on proper form and control throughout each exercise to maximize effectiveness and reduce the risk of injury.

Now, let's explore how to perform five of my best resistance band workouts to build a lean upper body.

#1: Resistance Band Chest Workout

This chest-focused workout will target your pectoral muscles, shoulders, and triceps, giving you a well-rounded push workout.

1. Chest Press

Anchor the band around a sturdy object at chest height. Position yourself standing facing away from the anchor, holding the handles in each hand with hands at chest level, elbows bent. Press the handles forward until your arms are fully extended in front of you, squeezing your chest at the top of the movement. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Chest Fly

Anchor the band behind you at chest height. Stand facing away from the anchor, holding the handles with arms extended to the sides, elbows slightly bent. Bring your hands together in front of you, keeping your arms slightly bent as if hugging a tree. Slowly return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Incline Press

Anchor the band low to the ground, around ankle height. Stand facing away from the anchor, holding the handles with hands at chest level, elbows bent. Press the handles upward and forward, mimicking the motion of an incline bench press. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

#2: Resistance Band Back Workout

This workout will target your lats, rhomboids, and traps, which is essential for building a strong back and improving posture.

1. Bent-over Rows

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles with arms extended down. Bend your knees slightly and hinge at the hips, keeping your back straight. Pull the handles toward your torso, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the handles back to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Seated Rows

Anchor the band around a sturdy object at foot level. Sit on the ground with your legs extended, holding the handles with your arms extended forward. Pull the handles toward your torso, keeping your back straight and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Lat Pulldowns

Anchor the band high above your head, such as the top of a door. Kneel or stand with the handles in each hand, arms extended overhead. Pull the handles down toward your shoulders, focusing on squeezing your lats. Slowly return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

#3: Resistance Band Shoulder Workout

This shoulder workout targets all three deltoid heads, providing a strong, balanced shoulder structure.

1. Overhead Press

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles at shoulder height with palms facing forward. Press the handles upward until your arms are fully extended overhead. Lower the handles back to shoulder height with control. Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps.

2. Lateral Raises

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles by your sides with palms facing inward. Raise your arms out to the sides until they are parallel to the ground. Lower your arms back to the starting position with control. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Front Raises

Stand on the band with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles in front of your thighs with palms facing inward. Raise your arms straight before you until they are parallel to the ground. Lower your arms back to the starting position with control. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

#4: Resistance Band Arm Workout

This arm workout focuses on building strength and definition in the biceps and triceps.

1. Bicep Curls

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles with palms facing up and your arms fully extended. Curl the handles toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Lower the handles back to the starting position with control. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Tricep Extensions

Anchor the band to a high point, such as the top of a door. Stand facing away from the anchor, holding the handles behind your head with elbows bent. Extend your arms by pushing the handles up and away from your head until fully straightened. Return to the starting position by slowly lowering the handles. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Hammer Curls

Stand on the band with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles with palms facing inward. Curl the handles toward your shoulders, keeping your palms facing inward throughout the movement. Lower the handles back to the starting position with control. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

#5: Resistance Band Core Workout

This core workout targets the abdominals and obliques, helping to build a strong and stable midsection.

1. Standing Band Rotation

Anchor the band at chest height to a sturdy object. Stand sideways to the anchor, holding the handles with both hands extended in front of you. Rotate your torso away from the anchor, keeping your arms straight. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

2. Woodchoppers

Anchor the band low to the ground, around ankle height. Stand sideways to the anchor, holding the handles with both hands near your knee on the anchor side. Pull the handles diagonally across your body and up to shoulder height. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

3. Pallof Press

Anchor the band at chest height to a sturdy object. Stand sideways to the anchor, holding the handles with both hands at your chest. Press the handles straight out before you, resisting the band's pull. Return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.