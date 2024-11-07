6 National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss

November is upon us and with it, the intro to the holiday season. But it's not just Thanksgiving and Christmas that we have to look forward to—there's also a myriad of national food holidays being celebrated this month. One such fun occasion is coming up on Nov. 9: National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. And in order to celebrate it, restaurant chains known for chicken are preparing in-app and in-person one-day deals that are sure to make your day a little better.

From biggies like Chick-fil-A and McDonald's to smaller chains, here are some of the best National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day Deals you can nab this year. Also, the major National Sandwich Day just took place a few days ago and some of those deals are still running, too.

Popeyes

Popeyes wouldn't be Popeyes without celebrating its most popular menu item. Through November 10, you can score a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with any $10 minimum purchase through the Popeyes app for mobile order pick-up and delivery. The sandwiches included in this promo are the new Ghost Pepper sandwich, the Classic, and the Spicy.

Chick-fil-A

If you're expecting a great deal from Chick-fil-A on this national holiday, well . . . you're getting one! The chain is running a BOGO deal on its chicken sandwiches on Nov. 9, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.—aka peak lunch! Both the regular and the spicy varieties are included in this promotion.

Jollibee

Jollibee will also be running a BOGO deal on its chicken sandwiches on Nov. 9. As long as you're part of the chain's loyalty program, you can snag the deal through the app (and if you aren't, there's always time to sign up). Applies to both regular and spicy sandwiches.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's

McDonald's has a myriad of deals lined up for November. On Nov. 9, you can score the chain's McCrispy chicken sandwich for just $2. Feeling like you'd rather have some McNuggets? There's also a McNugget deal running all month through Dec. 2, whereby you can get a 10-piece order for just $1. And don't forget the free fry Fridays at McDonald's—score the free side with any $1 purchase through the rest of the year.

Carl's Jr.

On Nov. 9, spend just $1 at Carl's Jr., and the chain will treat you to a free Famous Star or chicken sandwich. Yup, it's the only chain where you can score a free burger on National Fried Sandwich Day! Simply order a side of fries or a drink and enjoy your main dish on the house.

Wing Snob

Wing Snob, best known for wings and a wide selection of dipping sauces, will celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day by treating customers to a special offer. For one day only, you can enjoy any of Wing Snob's freshly made Chicken Sandos, paired with fries and a drink, for just $9.99. (Normally, the meal costs between $12.79 and $13.99, depending on the sandwich.) Try the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sando, Mac Daddy Chicken Sando, and more!