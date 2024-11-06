21 Restaurants With the Best Veterans Day Deals

Every year on Nov. 11, Americans honor those who have served in the U.S. military. This coming Monday, numerous restaurants are celebrating the federal holiday by offering various deals and free items to show their appreciation for veterans and active members of the military. The deals span across sit-down restaurants, fast-food joints, coffee shops, and dessert chains.

To redeem your Veterans Day deal, most places will require you to show proof of service, such as a military ID.

If you've served in the military or you're just looking to honor the military hero in your life, plenty of restaurant chains are there to help make the day just a little more special.

Here are 21 of the best restaurant deals being offered this Veterans Day.

Red Lobster

Shrimp fans, rejoice! On Nov. 11, Red Lobster is offering free Shrimp & Chips to those who present a valid military ID or other proof of service. This meal includes six Walt's Favorite Shrimp with cocktail sauce and ketchup, along with french fries and coleslaw. The deal is only available for dine-in customers.

Chili's

In celebration of Veterans Day, Chili's is dishing out complimentary entrées to veterans and active military personnel on Nov. 11. Entrée options include the Oldtimer with Cheese, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, 3-count Chicken Crispers, and a choice of chili or soup and a side salad. This promotion is only available for dine-in customers who present their military ID.

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering a free Veterans Day meal for the 17th year in a row. On Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military personnel can choose from the chain's Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6-Ounce Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad, or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne. This free meal is only available for dine-in customers.

In addition to offering a free meal, Applebee's is giving veterans a $5 Bounce Back Card, which they can use within a three-week redemption window.

Texas Roadhouse

If you find yourself craving a steakhouse lunch, Texas Roadhouse is giving out free meal vouchers to vets and active military members, with proof of service, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. You can redeem this voucher through May 31, 2025, for one of 10 entrées, including a six-ounce sirloin and two sides, as well as your choice of any Coca-Cola beverage, coffee, sweet tea, or iced tea.

Starbucks

America's largest coffee chain is offering free tall-sized (12-ounce) brewed coffees, hot or iced, to veterans, service members, and military spouses at participating U.S. stores on Nov. 11. In addition to this deal, Starbucks is donating $200,000, shared evenly, to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

Red Robin

Gourmet burger chain Red Robin is treating military members to a free meal on Monday. This includes the Red's Big Tavern Burger, which features one flat-top grilled beef patty, melted American cheese, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun. The burger is served with a choice of a bottomless side, with options including bottomless steak fries, Yukon chips, steamed broccoli, or side salad. Substitutions, additions, or premium sides, may cost extra, and proof of service is required.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is offering veterans and military members who dine in a free meal from a special menu. This includes seven homestyle favorites: the Country Biscuit Breakfast, Classic Breakfast, Mini Sampler, Down-Home Country Fried Steak, Brioche French Toast, Cup of Sausage Gravy & Biscuits, Buttermilk Hotcakes, and the Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal. To redeem your free entrée, you'll need to show proof of military service.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is hosting its annual Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until closing. As part of this celebration, the restaurant chain is giving anyone who served in the U.S. military a free meal. This dinner will only be available in-restaurant. Golden Corral has served more than 6.4 million free meals to active-duty and retired military heroes to date.

Logan's Roadhouse

Enjoy dishes like the All-American Cheeseburger, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Chopped Steak for free on Monday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at participating Logan's Roadhouse restaurants. The deal is available for veterans and active-duty military personnel who show proof of service.

The entrées will come with a choice of select sides, such as fries, Roadhouse Rice, green beans, corn, or mashed potatoes. Beyond offering a complimentary meal, Logan's is honoring fallen heroes by having a Missing Man Table at every restaurant location, according to FSR Magazine.

California Pizza Kitchen

In the mood for the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza? On Nov. 11, CPK is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu when they dine in.

Entrées will include select full-sized salads, pizzas, and pasta dishes. Guests must show their military ID. Vets and military members who dine in on Veterans Day will also receive a Buy One, Get One coupon, which they can use for any pizza, pasta, or a salad purchased between Nov. 12 and Nov. 25, 2024.

Denny's

Denny's is treating active and retired military personnel to a free Original Grand Slam breakfast on Veterans Day. This meal includes two buttermilk pancakes, two strips of applewood-smoked bacon, two pork sausage links, and two eggs cooked to order. Customers can redeem this offer from 5 a.m. until noon when they present their valid military ID or DD 214.

Wendy's

On Veterans Day, Wendy's will thank current and former military members with a free breakfast combo, no purchase necessary. This deal will be available during breakfast hours and includes a choice of any Wendy's breakfast combo, such as the Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin, Breakfast Baconator, or Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit Combo. Each combo comes with a small order of seasoned potatoes and a beverage.

To score your free breakfast, you'll want to let a Wendy's crew member know at the register or show your WeSolute+ card, no military ID required. This deal isn't valid for digital, delivery, or kiosk orders.

White Castle

Next Monday, White Castle is offering a choice of a free individual combo meal or breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at the restaurant and show their military ID. The hamburger chain will also serve its sliders in patriotic packaging in celebration of the federal holiday.

Whataburger

Regional fast-food chain Whataburger is honoring veterans and members of the armed forces with a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee starting on Nov. 11. To redeem a free drink, customers will have to show a valid ID or be in uniform. This freebie will continue past Veterans Day and be available daily at participating locations through the end of the year.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Veterans and active military personnel can score a meal card for a free combo meal at Freddy's on Nov. 11, no purchase necessary. Customers can use these on dine-in, drive-thru, online, or app orders through Dec. 31.

Qdoba

If you're craving a burrito bowl next week, Qdoba is treating veterans and active-duty military members to any full-sized entrée for 50% off on Nov. 11. This deal is only available in-restaurant and requires customers to show their military ID when checking out.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland is making Veterans Day feel even sweeter by offering a 15% in-store discount for veterans and active-duty military personnel on Monday. This deal will be available at participating locations nationwide to those who show their military ID.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba's is offering a few different deals to honor Veterans Day. From Nov. 8 through Nov. 10, customers who order an entrée when dining in the restaurant can take home another entrée of equal or lesser value for free. Then on Nov 11, customers will receive a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert, along with a free nonalcoholic beverage. The chain is asking veterans and active-duty military members to show their service ID.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is celebrating veterans and active military members by serving select red, white, and blue 20-ounce smoothies for free. The smoothie options include the Strawberry X-Treme, Slim-N-Trim Vanilla, and Blueberry Heaven.

The Strawberry X-Treme features strawberries and papaya juice, while the Slim-N-Trim Vanilla is a low-calorie smoothie made with bananas and Slim-N-Trim Vanilla. The Blueberry Heaven is made with bananas, blueberries, an apple blueberry juice blend, a white grape lemon juice blend, and a protein blend. This deal can only be redeemed in-store with an active military ID.

MOD Pizza

Veterans, active-duty military members, and military spouses can score a Mega Cookie with a purchase of any MOD-sized pizza or salad. This new dessert features milk and dark chocolate chunks and is sliced into six pieces, making it easy for sharing. To redeem your free sweet treat on Nov. 11, you just need to present a military ID.

Huey Magoo's

This one's for the chicken tender fans. At Huey Magoo's, veterans and active military members can score a free three-piece tender meal with their purchase of a beverage on Nov. 11. To redeem your tenders, simply present your military or veteran ID.