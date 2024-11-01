10 National Sandwich Day Deals That Are Too Good to Miss

America has an obsession with honoring popular foods with dedicated (and sometimes oddly specific) holiday, from National Cheeseburger Day to National Chocolate Chip Cookie. So, it should come as no surprise that the United States has created a special holiday for everyone's favorite handheld meal: the sandwich.

National Sandwich Day, celebrated on Nov. 3, is approaching fast. To help sandwich lovers everywhere celebrate this all-important date, major sandwich chains have a festive slate of promotions lined up for customers. Think big discounts, tantalizing freebies, and opportunities to earn extra reward points at your favorite eateries. As a bonus, some of these offers last for days or weeks after National Sandwich Day, offering fans even more opportunities to take advantage of them.

Here are 10 National Sandwich Day deals to keep on your radar for Nov. 3.

Subway

As the world's largest sandwich chain, it should come as no surprise that Subway has something special planned for National Sandwich Day. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 26, Subway is offering a new $6.99 Meal Deal that comes with any six-inch sub, a small fountain drink, and the customer's choice of either chips or two regular cookies.

Guests can take advantage of this deal when ordering in person or online. However, customers who order through the app or website will need to use the promo code "699MEAL."

I Taste-Tested Every Subway Breakfast & the Best Was Rich and Hearty

Jersey Mike's

In a nod to National Sandwich Day, Jersey Mike's is offering customers free delivery at its nearly 3,000 locations across the United States. This deal will be available exclusively on Nov. 3 and available through the Jersey Mike's app and website.

I Tried the 5 Most Popular Subs at Jersey Mike's & the Best Was a Spicy Behemoth

Popeyes

Popeyes fans are in luck! The chain has an enticing National Sandwich Deal that kicked off on Oct. 28 and is slated to last all the way through Nov. 10. Anyone who makes a pick-up or delivery purchase of $10 or more through the Popeyes app or website can score a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich during the promotional period. Customers will be able to choose either Popeyes' Classic, Spicy, or new Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich as their freebie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried Popeyes' New Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich—Here's How Spicy It Really Is

Potbelly

Potbelly has not just one, but two enticing BOGO (buy one, get one) deals on the schedule for National Sandwich Day. On Nov. 1, Potbelly customers can get a free original sandwich when they buy one big or original sandwich. They need only apply the code "BOGO" when checking out on the Potbelly app or website.

Then, Potbelly will ramp up its National Sandwich Day celebrations by running the same BOGO deal from Nov. 3 through Nov. 10, offering customers a whole week of freebies.

I Tried 5 Popular Potbelly Subs & the Best Was Crunchy and Comforting

Jimmy Johns

On Oct. 28, Jimmy John's launched one of its wildest creations yet: the Picklewich. This twist on a classic sub sandwich replaced the traditional bread with a giant kosher dill pickle, "offering a juicy, crunchy, and satisfying bite," according to a company press release. Customers are able to order either the Vito or Turkey & Provolone—two classic Jimmy John's subs—as a Picklewich.

To celebrate National Sandwich Day alongside the Picklewich launch, members of Jimmy John's rewards program will receive a 50% discount on a Picklewich with the purchase of any eight-inch sandwich on Nov. 3.

RELATEDL I Tried 7 Popular Jimmy John's Subs & the Winner Was a Major Surprise

Burger King

Grubhub's popular Gold Days of Grubhub+ event is back from Oct. 21 through Nov. 17 this year, offering the delivery service's loyalty program members a month of enticing deals. This year's collection of deals includes a special Burger King promotion that runs from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, coinciding with National Sandwich Day. Grubhub+ customers who spend at least $20 can score a free Whopper during the promotional period.

Every Burger King Dipping Sauce—Ranked by Taste

Al's Italian Beef

In yet another National Sandwich Day deal available through the Gold Days of Grubhub+ event, the Chicago-based chain Al's Italian Beef will offer BOGO regular beef sandwiches with orders of $15 or more. This deal will only be available at the chain's Chicago locations and will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3.

13 Regional Sandwich Chains You Need to Try at Least Once

Paris Baguette

From Nov. 3 through Nov. 4, Paris Baguette customers can get $2 off any sandwich or wrap in celebration of National Sandwich Day. This deal is limited to members of Paris Baguette's loyalty program, so anyone interested in taking advantage of this deal should make sure to sign up before then. The bakery-café chain offers a range of classic and more unique sandwiches, including a Grilled Cheese, Turkey Avocado Sandwich, and Turkey Apple & Goat Cheese Baguette.

The 6 Fastest-Growing Bakery Chains Right Now

Dog Haus

Dog Haus loyalty members who visit the chain on National Sandwich Day can score double the rewards points on their purchases. The chain—which operates over 60 locations across 13 states and Washington D.C.—serves a variety of sandwiches, sliders, and burgers in addition to its signature hot dogs.

6 Hot Dog Chains That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients In 2024

Fry the Coop

Fry the Coop—a small chain of hot chicken restaurants in the Chicago area—is debuting a Biscoff Pocket Donut Hot Chicken Sandwich for National Sandwich Day in collaboration with the legendary Chicago chain Stan's Donuts. The over-the-top sandwich features Stan's Biscoff Pocket donut (but without its traditional cookie butter filling) stuffed with a piece of hot fried chicken and topped with whipped cinnamon maple sugar butter.

The item will sell for just $5, and it will only be available on Nov. 3, so interested customers should make sure to snag a sandwich while they can. Each guest will be limited to four Biscoff Pocket Donut Hot Chicken Sandwiches.