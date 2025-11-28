Costco is famous for stocking its aisles with the latest-and-greatest products, including beverages. Whether your warehouse sells beer, wine, and booze or just non-alcoholic drinks, there is always some fun to be had when shopping for thirst-quenching items. The holiday season is extra special, with so many festive finds and entertaining and hosting must-buys. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco drinks hitting warehouses this month.

Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer

If you want to serve an alcohol alternative over the holidays or pick up a great mixer, Costco has your back. Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer is spicy and delicious. The case is currently on sale for $5 off.

A New Poppi Variety Pack

There is a new Poppi variety pack. “You look thirsty. Could we interest you in some @drinkpoppi? It’s probably time for a reup anyway, and right now at @costco, you can grab this new variety pack featuring some of your favorite flavors: Wild Berry 🫐, Orange Cream 🍊, and Cherry Limeade 🍒. Not that you need reminding, but p oppi is the best way to add some flavor to every day and each serving has five grams of sugar or less! Stock up on poppi’s Everyday Icons pack, now at Costco,” Costco Does It Again wrote.

The Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker

While it’s not a drink, the Bartesian is the drink making machine you never knew you needed. “New at Costco! @bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker, that makes perfectly crafted cocktails or mocktails in seconds! Great gift idea for the holidays, and the perfect addition to help with holiday entertaining! Find at select Costco locations and Costco.com,” Costco Guide wrote. “Oh my! Need one for the holidays!” commented a follower. Get it for $299 online.

Olipop Soda, Holiday Variety Pack

The Olipop Soda, Holiday Variety Pack, 12 fl oz, 15-count, is a gut-healthy soda, packed with prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals, with new holiday-inspired flavors. The set has five Ginger Ale, Crisp Apple, and Vintage Cola. “Amazing flavors. My favorite is the vintage cola,” writes a shopper.

Ghost Energy Drink, Variety Pack

If you need a pick-me-up, the Ghost Energy Drink, Variety Pack, 16 fl oz, 18-count, is a new arrival. It comes with 6 Peaches, Welch’s Grape, and Cherry Limeade, all zero sugar.

Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz

A holiday-inspired Poppi is also driving shoppers wild. The 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz, is a probiotic soda that contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

My favorite coffee creamer is on sale from November 17 through December 1. The Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer 52 fl oz bottle will be $2.30 off. Why do I love it? Unlike other creamers, it is made with real dairy and wholesome ingredients and doesn’t taste fake.

Pop & Bottle Dubai Style Almond Milk Lattes

Pop & Bottle’s latest latte is also popular with shoppers and influencers. “Dubai style chocolate, pistachio almond latte at Costco $14.79 for 6 ! @popandbottle have you tried these??” they wrote. “Such a great find!!! Looks so delicious,” a shopper commented. “Love this brand! Need to try,” added another.

Cold Brew Caramel Freeze in the Food Court

If you are thirsty and need a caffeine boost while shopping, head to the food court for a new drink. “I love that the Costco food court brought out a caramel version of the mocha freeze!” Costco Hot Finds wrote about the Cold Brew Caramel Freeze. “Yummm perfect after shopping treat,” a shopper wrote. “They also have this caramel brownie treat OMG,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buzz Ballz Cocktails

If your Costco sells alcohol, there is a fun new drink in town. Costco New shared about Buzz Ballz Cocktails. “Spotted today at Costco!! 👀 the had 3 flavors,” they wrote. The flavors? Tequila Rita, Berry Cherry Limeade, and Strawberry Rita.

Martinelli’s Apple Cider

Costco So Obsessed shared about Martinelli’s Apple Cider 4-packs back in stores. “We always pick up one of these four packs of Martinelli’s sparkling apple cider for the holidays!” they wrote.