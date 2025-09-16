7 New Costco Grocery Items Members Are Rushing to Snag This Week

Are you currently working on your Costco grocery list or planning on hitting your local warehouse sometime this week? Right now, there are so many sensational deals to take advantage of, but only for a limited time: Most end in just ten days. Here are 7 new Costco grocery deals members are rushing to snag this week.

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings: $30 Off

Mila Soup Dumplings are better than those served at Dim Sum joints. Xiao Long Bao pack, $30 off, has three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. “Authentic and Tasty,” adds another. “I grew up in Taiwan and these dumplings taste legit. The soup vs meat ratio is appropriate. The wrapping thickness is just right. The filling is flavorful.” Take $30 off through September 21, bringing the price down to $69.99

Mars Candy Variety Pack: $7.50 Off

This bag of 30 full-size Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – is $7.50 off. Halloween is still over a month away, but the sale only runs through September 21.

Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola: $3.40 Off

Granola isn’t cheap, so consider stocking up when Costco marks it down. This month Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola, 35.3 oz, is $3.40 off. “Best granola ever,” writes a shopper. “Love this granola and so does my husband. Great taste and full of goodness,” adds another.

Amylu Paleo Andouille Sausage: $4 Off

I love easy-to-eat proteins, especially on sale. Amylu Paleo Andouille Sausage, 16-count, is $4 off. The sausage is sourced from chicken raised without antibiotics, with no nitrates or nitrites added. It is also gluten-free.

Babybel Mini Snack Cheese: $5.20

Many food products have come and gone since I was a kid, but Babybel Mini Snack Cheese, Original, is still the same. Get 36 0.71-ounce cheese rounds wrapped in wax for $5.20 off right now.

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos: $4 Off

Foodies are obsessed with Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos, an easy-to-heat, delicious, meat-free burrito. Stock your freezer with them this month, as the freezer section favorite, they are an additional $4 off.

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer: $2.50 Off

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer turns your basic coffee or espresso shots into a cafe-worthy delicacy. I actually poured it in my coffee this morning, and it was delicious. This month, a large bottle is $2.50 off.