 Skip to content

7 New Costco Grocery Items Members Are Rushing to Snag This Week

Costco members are rushing to grab these 7 hot grocery deals before they sell out.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on September 16, 2025 | 7:15 AM

Are you currently working on your Costco grocery list or planning on hitting your local warehouse sometime this week? Right now, there are so many sensational deals to take advantage of, but only for a limited time: Most end in just ten days. Here are 7 new Costco grocery deals members are rushing to snag this week.

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings: $30 Off

Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings - 3 Bags, 1 Bamboo Steamer, 2 Dipping Bowls
Costco

Mila Soup Dumplings are better than those served at Dim Sum joints. Xiao Long Bao pack, $30 off, has three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer,  and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. “Authentic and Tasty,” adds another. “I grew up in Taiwan and these dumplings taste legit. The soup vs meat ratio is appropriate. The wrapping thickness is just right. The filling is flavorful.” Take $30 off through September 21, bringing the price down to $69.99

Mars Candy Variety Pack: $7.50 Off

mars candy variety pack
Costco

This bag of 30 full-size Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – is $7.50 off. Halloween is still over a month away, but the sale only runs through September 21.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola: $3.40 Off

nature's path organic pumpkin seed and flax granola
Costco

Granola isn’t cheap, so consider stocking up when Costco marks it down. This month Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola, 35.3 oz, is $3.40 off. “Best granola ever,” writes a shopper. “Love this granola and so does my husband. Great taste and full of goodness,” adds another.

Amylu Paleo Andouille Sausage: $4 Off

amylu andouille chicken sausages
Instacart

I love easy-to-eat proteins, especially on sale. Amylu Paleo Andouille Sausage, 16-count, is $4 off. The sausage is sourced from chicken raised without antibiotics, with no nitrates or nitrites added. It is also gluten-free.

Babybel Mini Snack Cheese: $5.20

Babybel Mini Snack Cheese, Original
Costco

Many food products have come and gone since I was a kid, but Babybel Mini Snack Cheese, Original, is still the same. Get 36 0.71-ounce cheese rounds wrapped in wax for $5.20 off right now.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos: $4 Off

Red's Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos
Costco

Foodies are obsessed with Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burritos, an easy-to-heat, delicious, meat-free burrito. Stock your freezer with them this month, as the freezer section favorite, they are an additional $4 off.

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer: $2.50 Off

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer
Costco

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer turns your basic coffee or espresso shots into a cafe-worthy delicacy. I actually poured it in my coffee this morning, and it was delicious. This month, a large bottle is $2.50 off.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Stranger Things Doritos

    Doritos Just Launched 2 Wild New Flavors

  • Costco Price Drop

    7 Best Costco Items With Steep Price Drops

  • Rushing to Costco

    7 New Costco Grocery Items Members Love

  • Costco Chest Freezer

    7 Costco Items Worth Buying a Chest Freezer

  • New at Costco

    11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family