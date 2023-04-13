Sam's Club Is Offering Crazy Cheap Membership Fees For a Limited Time

Warehouse clubs are all the rage with shoppers around the world, and it's no secret why. Retailers like Sam's Club and Costco offer prices and a product variety that you just can't get in your typical grocery store, qualities that are all the more welcome as customers struggle with soaring grocery costs and shortages.

While both Costco and Sam's Club boast major perks and diehard fans, the latter just gave a pretty convincing reason for shoppers to either snag their first-ever warehouse club membership at Sam's Club, or make the switch over from one of its rivals.

In honor of its 40th birthday this month, Sam's Club is slashing the $50 annual fee for its basic membership down to $10 for first-time members. The retailer is also cutting the $110 annual fee for its higher tier Plus membership down to $70. This means that shoppers who spring for either membership tier will be able to pay $40 less for their first year at Sam's Club.

For price-conscious consumers, jumping on the Sam's Club offer may be especially enticing considering that Costco consistently raises its own membership dues every few years. While the retailer hasn't announced any upcoming hikes recently, CFO Richard Galanti has repeatedly said that increasing the fees is "a question of when, not if." 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sam's Club's crazy cheap membership dues will only be available for a limited time from April 14 through April 19, so interested consumers will have to act fast in order to claim the offer. They can cash in on the promotion both in stores and online.

This is only one of the perks Sam's Club is rolling out over the next couple weeks to celebrate its birthday. On April 15, all clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico are giving out a free sweet treat and a free fountain drink to members while supplies last. Warehouses will be handing out free samples from Sam's Club's Member's Mark brand that day as well.

Sam's Club Cafés, the counterpart to Costco's beloved food courts, are also launching a festive new birthday cake sundae to commemorate the 40-year milestone. The sweet treat, which will only be available through the end of April and comes at a suggested price of $1.58, features layers of frozen yogurt and birthday cake with icing and sprinkles.

As Sam's Club looks back on its four decades in business, it is also charting some major growth plans for the future. The company, which has reported historic sales and membership growth over the past several years, unveiled plans earlier this year to open more than 30 clubs across the United States. The first of these new locations won't open until 2024, but Sam's Club is also expanding its footprint in 2023 with the opening of five new fulfillment and distribution centers.