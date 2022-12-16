The Most Popular and Bizarre Food Pairings of 2022, Including Sushi With Ranch

Uber Eats just released its 2022 Cravings Report, unveiling the most popular foods Americans of all ages have been ordering this year. The fascinating data includes some of the most popular and bizarre food pairings that will leave you either salivating… or scratching your head.

The fourth annual report took a deeper look at delivery requests of Uber Eats (as well as Uber-owned companies Drizly and Postmates) users over the past 12 months, noting that items like non-alcoholic beverages, the beloved-yet-soon-to-be-discontinued Choco Taco, and the trending Negroni Sbagliato were common orders.

But when it comes to food pairings, well, there were the usual popular suspects as well as some really bizarre new flavor combos. Curious what they are?

Here are the most popular (read: normal) food and alcohol combos of 2022, as well as the most bizarre pairings that Americans couldn't get enough of this year.

The 5 Most Popular—and Normal—Food Pairings

According to Uber Eats' data, the following 5 combos were super popular this year:

Steak + Margaritas

Pizza + White Claw

Burritos + Margaritas

Chicken + Sangria

Wings + Beer

No big surprises here. And actually, these pairings are making us quite hungry.

But, the bizarre food pairings Uber Eats' data discovered will really make you scratch your head.

Bizarre Food Pairing #1: Sushi and Ranch

Sushi…and ranch dressing!? Some people may enjoy the combination of the creamy, tangy flavor of ranch dressing with the savory and sometimes slightly sweet flavors of sushi.

Others may find the combination to be strange or unappealing. But it's not completely out of left field. Mayonnaise, for example, is a condiment made from eggs, oil, and vinegar or lemon juice. It has a creamy, rich flavor that can complement the flavors of sushi in some people's opinions. Some sushi rolls, such as the popular California roll, include mayonnaise as an ingredient, which may contribute to the overall flavor of the roll. Just go easy on your condiments, as they can add fat and calories.

Here are a few ways you can make sushi healthier: Choose brown rice over white rice, because brown rice is a whole grain that is higher in fiber and nutrients compared to white rice. Opt for low-sodium soy sauce. Regular soy sauce is high in sodium, which can contribute to high blood pressure. Look for low-sodium options or try using other low-sodium condiments such as tamari or ponzu sauce. Load up on vegetables. Add a variety of vegetables to your sushi rolls, such as cucumber, avocado, bell peppers, and carrots. This will add fiber and nutrients to your meal.

Bizarre Food Pairing #2: Peanut Butter and Pizza

The combination of pizza and peanut butter may seem unusual to some people, but some enjoy the combination of the savory and slightly salty flavors of pizza with the rich and slightly sweet flavors of peanut butter.

The peanut butter is also one way to add protein to your pizza. That protein is essential in repairing tissues, as well as maintaining a healthy immune system. Peanut butter also contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are considered to be healthy types of fats. These fats can help to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Bizarre Food Pairing #3: Watermelon and Mustard

This combination is strange but not exactly unhealthy. Watermelon is a healthy and refreshing fruit that is low in calories and high in nutrients. It is a good source of vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as potassium and magnesium. Watermelon is also rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that may help protect against certain types of cancer.

In addition to its nutrients, watermelon is also a good source of hydration. It's made up of about 92% water, making it a good choice for staying hydrated during hot weather or after exercising. Watermelon is also low in fat and cholesterol, making it a healthy choice for those looking to maintain a healthy weight or manage their cholesterol levels.

Mustard is a condiment that is made from the seeds of the mustard plant and is a good source of nutrients, including selenium, omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium. Selenium is an important mineral that helps protect cells from damage, while omega-3 fatty acids are important for heart health. Magnesium is a mineral that is involved in many important functions in the body, including muscle function, bone health, and energy production.

Bizarre Food Pairing #4: Fruit Roll Ups and Hot Cheetos

Fruit roll-ups are a sweet, fruit-flavored snack that is made from dried fruit puree and are often consumed as a snack on their own.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Flamin' Hot Cheetos, on the other hand, are a spicy snack made from cornmeal and are usually consumed as a savory snack.

Combining the two might not be a desirable combination for most people, as the sweet and spicy flavors might not complement each other well. That being said, people's food preferences and tastes vary, and you might enjoy combining sweet and spicy flavors in your snacks.

Bizarre Food Pairing #5: Dark Chocolate and Tomato Salad

Although these two foods may sound odd together, they do have one thing in common: They can be healthy. Dark chocolate is a type of chocolate that is made from cocoa solids, cocoa butter, and sugar, but it has less milk and sugar compared to milk chocolate.

It's considered a healthier option because it contains a higher amount of cocoa solids, which are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients.

Some potential benefits of consuming dark chocolate include: Improving your heart health, since dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which are plant-based compounds that have been shown to improve heart health by reducing blood pressure, improving blood flow to the heart, and decreasing the risk of heart disease; and improving your brain function. Some research suggests that consuming dark chocolate may improve cognitive function and protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Meanwhile, the tomatoes in tomato salad are a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant that has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. Some research suggests that consuming tomatoes and tomato products may reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, including prostate, lung, and stomach cancer.

So, there you have it — the most popular and bizarre food pairings of 2022. Which of these are truly yummy or disgusting? We can debate that for all of 2023.