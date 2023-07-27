6 No-Equipment Exercises to Slim Your Over-40 Body in 4 Weeks

When you are traveling or don't have access to gym equipment, it's so convenient to be prepared. That's why we're here with the best no-equipment exercises to slim down in four weeks, provided by Victoria Brady, a personal trainer on Fyt. Slimming down and getting into shape calls for a holistic approach that's inclusive of a positive mindset, a healthy lifestyle, and proper nutrition. For instance, staying hydrated, managing stress, practicing portion control, eating a well-balanced diet of whole foods, switching up your workout routine, and celebrating tiny victories all play an integral role in achieving a fit physique.

Let's face it: Once your body hits 40, it's important to have a consistent game plan to stay in shape. The great thing about no-equipment exercises is they can easily be performed wherever you are, making it convenient to work out on a consistent basis. As you get older, it's also critical to stay on top of your joint health and lower your chances of suffering from falls and injuries. This is why adding these no-equipment exercises to your routine is a smart choice. They're low-impact, thereby causing less stress to your joints, while still being incredibly productive.

As if no-equipment moves couldn't get any more appealing, Brady explains many bodyweight exercises activate more than one muscle group at the same time. This results in improved muscle tone and strength. "Emphasizing no-equipment exercises promotes a sustainable approach to fitness. You don't rely on equipment that might not be accessible in the long term, making it easier to maintain your fitness routine," Brady adds.

Now, let's get into the best no-equipment exercises to slim down in four weeks. Don't forget to warm up before starting your workout, and check in with your healthcare provider if you're dealing with any current health conditions. And when you're finished reading, be sure to check out these 5 Strength Exercises for Women To Get Firm & Lean in Their 40s.

1 Brisk Walking

"Brisk walking is a low-impact exercise that is easy on your joints and can help improve cardiovascular health while slimming down," Brady tells us. She recommends going for a brisk walk for 30 minutes to an hour, four to five days each week.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In order to ensure you're walking properly, Brady instructs you to begin with your feet hip-width apart. When stepping forward, make sure you land on your heel and "roll your foot" from your heel to your toes. Press through your heels in order to take your stride forward, gaining power from your calves. You should be able to keep up a pace that brings your heart rate up so that you feel a bit out of breath but are still able to chat with your walking buddy.

2 Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks aren't just for kids! This cardio-based exercise yields great results, and it's an excellent addition to your fitness routine if you're looking to slim down and get lean.

You'll start by standing tall with your feet placed together and your arms extended at your sides. Simultaneously jump your feet out, and lift your arms above your head. Then, jump your feet back in and lower your arms to the start position. Complete three to four sets of 20 to 30 reps for each set.

3 Bodyweight Squats

"Bodyweight squats engage multiple muscle groups, including your legs, glutes, and core," Brady explains. "They can help tone your lower body while you are in the process of slimming down."

Start this exercise by standing tall and planting your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms out in front of you, or clasp your hands by your chest. Press your hips back and bend your knees as you lower into a squat. Make sure your chest stays tall and your knees don't go over your toes. Your thighs should become parallel to the ground or lower. Press through your feet to rise back to the start position. Complete three to four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

4 Boxer Shuffle

Next up, we have the boxer shuffle. You'll begin by planting your feet hip-width apart. "Bounce lightly on the balls of your feet while shifting your weight from side to side, as if you were shuffling like a boxer," Brady instructs. Complete three to four sets, shuffling for two minutes per set.

5 Reverse Lunges

"Lunges target your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes," Brady says. "They are great for improving lower-body strength, balance, and burning fat."

Start by standing tall and taking a stride back with one of your legs to assume a split stance. Bend your knees in order to descend into a lunge. Lower until your front knee forms a 90-degree angle to the floor. Press through your front heel in order to rise back up. Alternate your legs for every rep. Complete three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps for each leg.

6 Glute Bridges

Last but not least, this list of the best no-equipment exercises to slim down in four weeks after hitting 40 wraps up with glute bridges. Lie down flat on your back on a workout mat. Bend your knees, and plant your feet flat on the floor. Press through both heels to raise your hips, making sure to give your glutes a squeeze at the top of the bridge. Then, bring your hips back to the start position. Complete three to four sets of 15 to 20 reps.