Over 45? This 7-Minute Routine Builds More Strength Than Your Usual Cardio

Let’s be honest: Doing the same old cardio routine can get quite mundane. So, we spoke with an expert who outlines a speedy seven-minute workout that can build more strength than classic cardio. The main focus of this routine is strength training in a high intensity training (HIT) structure to rev up energy and boost your mood. According to Eric North, also known as The Happiness Warrior, a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with strength, purpose and emotional vitality, a successful workout regimen builds other healthy habits that help you age gracefully and confidently.

“This short but power-packed workout provides a high-intensity circuit that combines aerobic and resistance exercises to build both strength and endurance, requiring only a chair, a wall, and body weight,” North explains, adding, “Before starting any new exercise routine, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional. Listen to your body and modify any movements as needed to ensure they are safe and effective for your fitness level. Be mindful of the importance of balance and well-being that comes from a happy body/happy mind.”

This 7-Minute Workout Routine Builds More Strength Than Cardio

Complete each of the exercises below for 30 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds between each move. For optimal benefits—and if you have the extra time to spare—repeat the circuit 2 to 3 times, bringing the workout to roughly 14 to 21 minutes.

“Most of the time 10 to 12 reps will be performed in 30 seconds making it easier to stay on track. This will become second nature once it becomes a healthy habit,” North says. “Note: Focus on breathing through the nose to increase VO2 output (lung capacity) to increase endurance naturally.”

Jumping Jacks

Stand tall with feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet out while lifting your arms overhead. Jump back to the start position.

Step-ups

Stand tall, facing a sturdy chair or workout bench. Step onto it with your leading leg, bringing the other leg to meet it. Step back down. Alternate the lead leg for 30 seconds.

High Knees

Stand tall. Quickly alternate lifting one knee as high as you can as if running in place. Maintain good posture throughout.

Lunges

Stand tall with your feet parallel, hip-distance apart. Step one foot forward. Bring your hands to your hips. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up. Alternate legs with each rep.

Wall Sit

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Hold for 30 seconds.

Squats

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Pushups

Start with a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Tricep Dips

Begin sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the edge of the seat and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows to lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so.

Pushup With Rotation

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. As you rise, rotate in one direction and extend the top arm toward the sky. Alternate sides with each rep.

Crunches

Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Maintain a tight core as you lift your head and shoulders off the ground toward your knees. To make this move more challenging, lift your legs straight up and reach with your hands to meet your toes, forming a “V” shape.

Plank

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position.

Side Plank