Panera Offering Major Freebies & Discounts All Week—Here's What You Can Score

If you're signed up for Panera Bread's loyalty program, get ready for some major excitement this week. The bakery-café chain has a whole week of deals lined up for rewards members, and they range from big discounts to tantalizing freebies.

Officially titled MyPanera Week and running from Oct. 21 through Oct. 27, this event is meant to celebrate Panera's loyalty program participants and features "deals on all things they love the most about Panera," per a company press release.

"MyPanera members are our biggest advocates, and we're excited to celebrate and give back to them with a fantastic lineup for MyPanera Week, featuring incredible deals and exclusive surprises," Meenakshi Nagarajan, chief digital officer at Panera Bread, said in a statement. "This weeklong celebration features the tailored rewards Panera offers, giving our members unparalleled access to savings and delicious options from our bakery-cafés."

Nearly all of these deals can be redeemed from Oct. 21 through Oct. 27, and some will remain available beyond MyPanera Week. However, several have limits on how many times customers can take advantage of them. Here's the full list of offers:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers who spend $10 or more in one visit this week will unlock a reward for a free meal with their next order of $10 or more. This reward is limited to one per MyPanera member.

Customers can earn double the rewards credits on orders of $10 or more. Members can take advantage of this perk up to five times per day during MyPanera Week, though they must leave two hours between each transaction.

MyPanera members can score free delivery on orders of $25 or more. This offer will be added to customers' MyPanera wallets as a reward, and they must select the deal during the ordering process to ensure it's applied.

Panera is offering soups for 50% off with any delivery order. This deal is limited to one use per transaction and can be found in your MyPanera wallet.

New subscribers to Panera's Unlimited Sips Club (a subscription through which customers can score a drink every two hours for a set price of $14.99 monthly or $119.99 annually) can get three months free if they sign up by Oct. 31. Lapsed subscribers can also rejoin for $5 per month for four months or at a discounted annual price of $99, while existing subscribers can upgrade to an annual membership for $99.

In an offer that lasts through Nov. 21, loyalty members will receive a $30 discount on catering orders of $150 or more. Customers can only take advantage of this deal once.

Through Oct. 31, those who spend $50 or more on eGift Cards will get a reward for a free half entrée.

Exclusively on Oct, 26 and 27, members can score a 50% discount on a breakfast entrée. This offer is limited to once per day and will be available in your MyPanera wallet.

While these enticing promotions are limited to reward members, those who aren't currently enrolled don't necessarily need to miss out. Signing up for Panera's loyalty program is completely free and will give customers immediate access to the MyPanera Week offers. The full details and terms of the promotions can be found on the Panera website.

In other Panera news, the chain recently expanded its soup selection with three new options: Hearty Fireside Chili (400 calories), Rustic Baked Potato Soup (380 calories), and the returning Autumn Squash Soup (330 calories). Last month, Panera also debuted a revamped kids' menu that now includes double portions on select sandwiches.