Panera Just Launched a Whole New Breakfast Menu

Less than three months after Panera Bread rolled out its biggest menu transformation in company history, the bakery-café chain's breakfast selection is getting a huge overhaul as well.

Six exciting new breakfast options hit Panera menus nationwide on June 26, significantly expanding the chain's morning food lineup. The fresh items feature new proteins, sweet and savory flavor combinations, and some unexpected spins on classic Panera bakery items.

Three savory breakfast sandwiches are among the new menu additions, including a Bacon Double Take (560 calories) with twice the bacon as usual. There's also a new Ham, Egg & Cheese sandwich (410 calories), plus a Steak & Wake sandwich (510 calories) stacked with marinated, thin-sliced steak.

For sweet and savory fans, Panera just introduced a never-before-seen breakfast offering dubbed "CinnaScrambles." The item—which has a starting price of $5.39—is effectively a breakfast sandwich that uses a warmed cinnamon roll in lieu of the traditional bun or bread.

Customers can score them in two flavors: a Sausage CinnaScramble (790 calories) with sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese, and salt and pepper, or a classic CinnaScramble (580 calories) with just the egg, cheese, and seasonings. The sausage version can also be customized to include bacon instead.

CinnaTops, the final new addition to Panera's morning menu, could just as easily be enjoyed for dessert. They feature a cinnamon roll base topped with icing and the customer's choice of a Panera bakery item for a starting price of $4.79. The options include Candy Cookie CinnaTops (860 calories), Choco Chipper Cookie CinnaTops (740 calories), and Fudgy Brownie (790 calories) are among the treats that customers can use to top their iced cinnamon rolls.

The CinnaTops and Steak & Wake Sandwich will only be available for a limited-time, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before trying them. However, all of the other new items are here to stay.

"We're thrilled to introduce exciting new breakfast items to our bakery-cafes nationwide as part of our ongoing menu transformation," Alicia Mowder, Panera's senior vice president of product strategy and insights, said in a statement. "These delicious offerings will feature sweet, savory and protein-packed options to kickstart your day, including options that feature our signature cinnamon rolls – a customer favorite that are baked for guests in our cafes. This is just the beginning of our commitment to providing an even more delightful breakfast experience for our guests."

These breakfast items are only the latest exciting new options to debut at Panera in 2024. When the chain rolled out its big menu transformation in early April, it introduced nine brand-new items and 12 enhanced recipes for existing favorites like the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt (460 calories per half sandwich) and Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad (180 calories per half salad). Unfortunately, to make room for the new additions, Panera also discontinued dozens of popular menu items.