This Fast-Growing Steak Chain Is Expanding—Here's Where It's Going Next

If you've been on the hunt for a new spot to score affordable steaks, prepare yourself for some exciting news. A fast-growing restaurant chain known for its low-priced beef dishes is gearing up for major expansion in the United States—and it may be coming to an area near you.

The Japanese fast-casual chain Pepper Lunch just announced an exciting franchise deal that will add 20 new locations to its footprint. Described in a press release as "its most significant franchise development agreement to date," the major quick-service restaurant franchisee Carl L. Karcher Group will build the new locations across Southern California and Las Vegas under this deal.

Pepper Lunch currently operates more than 500 locations across 15 countries. However, there are only five outposts in the United States right now, spread across California, Texas, and Nevada. So, the ambitious expansion deal with significantly boost access to the chain's fast-casual Japanese fare and extremely unique dining experience in America.

Pepper Lunch was founded in 1944 by a Japanese chef and entrepreneur who wanted to give diners a spot to enjoy affordable steaks and dishes made with quality ingredients. But rather than hiring chefs to cook meals, Pepper Lunch has customers cook their own meals on sizzling iron plates at their tables.

The menu includes a wide range of affordable beef dishes, including an angus hamburger steak for under $16.50, diced angus steak for $15.99, teriyaki beef for $14.19, and a dish of thinly sliced beef and seasoned rice called Beef Pepper Rice for $13.99. (These prices were listed for a California Pepper Lunch location, but prices may vary at other restaurants). Additionally, Pepper Lunch serves salads, curry, and a variety of chicken and seafood options.

Carl Karcher told Restaurant Dive that he hopes to open the first two of the planned restaurants within roughly the next nine months, but permitting and approvals may impact the time frame. His restaurant group already operates 127 units across three restaurant brands: Carl's Jr., Jamba Juice, and Dave's Hot Chicken.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We are honored and humbled that an operator with such a legacy of success and experience is joining us as a franchise partner," Pepper Lunch CEO Troy Hooper said in a statement. "Their 20-store commitment across a wide territory speaks to their belief in Pepper Lunch as a strong opportunity in various markets as well."

This is only the latest major expansion deal that Pepper Lunch has unveiled in recent months. Back in August, the chain announced agreements that will bring new locations to North San Diego and Southern California. The Pepper Lunch website also notes that new restaurants in Arizona, Florida, and Hawaii are "coming soon."