8 Restaurant Chains With the Best Dry-Aged Steaks

When it comes to ordering a steak, it's not nearly as simple as selecting your cut of choice, and level of doneness. For some, it's a matter of ordering the right steak for two, or pre-gaming with steak tartare. For others, it's about finding a good steak at an affordable price, or seeking out the highest-quality Prime beef. For some discerning diners, however, the end-all-be all boils down to the aging process—and the eternal debate between wet-aged steak, and dry-aged steak.

In-house aging is a sign of a top-quality steakhouse that stands above from the fray. The style and specs that go into said aging, though, can make a considerable difference in terms of both taste and texture. Wet-aged steaks are those that are typically vacuum-sealed and aged under refrigeration to tenderize the beef and concentrate its flavors. Over time, natural enzymes in the meat help break down connective tissue to tenderize, and by aging in its own juices, it imbues a naturally savory undertone—and, aptly, a juicier cut—that skews relatively mild in terms of flavor. Since it doesn't lose any size or heft during the aging process, wet-aged steaks are typically more affordable than their dry-aged counterparts, and the overall process can last anywhere from two weeks to two months.

Dry-aged steaks, on the other hand, are an entirely different animal, so to speak. Rather than vacuum-sealed and aged in their own juices, steaks are hung in temperature-controlled spaces for up to several months, leaving moisture to evaporate over time and concentrate the richness and flavor of the meat as it shrinks slightly. After a stint in a humidity-controlled environment, the result is a steak that's more tender, and more intensely flavored, than wet-aged. It's also typically more expensive.

For some steak connoisseurs, though, it's dry-aged or nothing. And for every steakhouse chain that doesn't offer dry-aged steaks (ahem, Ruth's Chris), there is another place that specializes in this time-sensitive art. Some of these restaurants deal in dry-aged steaks exclusively. Others will offer a few select dry-aged cuts.

These eight steakhouse chains offer some of the best dry-aged steaks you can find.

The Capital Grille

The venerable Capital Grille does a lot of things right, from Prime ribeye to shrimp cocktail and fancy bacon. But bacon certainly isn't the only thing fancy about this beloved brand, as evidenced by its surplus of dry-aged offerings, all hand-cut by an in-house butcher and aged for 18-24 days. Among them, highlights include a Kona-crusted dry-aged bone-in New York strip with shallot butter, a dry-aged New york strip au poivre with Courvoisier cream, and a gorgonzola-crusted dry-aged bone-in NY strip with Cabernet reduction. For those looking to keep things more classic, and concentrated on the flavor and texture of the dry-aged steak itself, diners can skip the fancy crusts and sauces and opt for a dry-aged bone-in New York strip in either 14-ounce or 18-ounce servings.

Smith & Wollensky

Dry-aged steak is Smith & Wollensky's bread and butter. So much so that the esteemed chain only chooses cuts from the top 2% of all beef in America, ensuring the Prime beef it sources is of the utmost quality — and primed for the on-site dry-aging rooms, where connective tissue melts into meaty marbling. By sourcing beef from a network of small family farms, the brand ensures that all of its steaks are top-tier, and that's before they even hit the dry-aging room. They are then aged for 28 days, to achieve peak flavor and texture, before hitting the sizzling plate. Options abound, including a USDA Prime dry-aged porterhouse for two, a 26-ounce USDA Prime dry-aged T-bone, and a Cajun-marinated USDA Prime dry-aged bone-in ribeye.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

An upscale chain revered for its wine list, its cheffy burgers, and its lobster bisque, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse fires on all cylinders. It's also a steakhouse that offers both wet- and dry-aged steaks, with a philosophy proudly extolling the virtues of each method. Hand-cut USDA Prime beef is the cornerstone of its menu, served in a variety of wet-aged cuts, along with two dry-aged beauties: a Prime strip and Prime ribeye that age for an impressive 45 days.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão has been making some big moves of late, including offering healthier menu options and a fancy new Wagyu steak. The Brazilian-style chain is also expanding everywhere and introducing dry-aged steak cabinets at certain locations to offer a more esoteric option for savvy steak-lovers. While not a huge part of its otherwise huge menu, the dry-aged option is a 36-ounce long-bone rib-eye aged for at least 42 days, and offered as an enhancement to Fogo's full-blown churrasco experience. For a chain known for serving some of the highest-quality meats in the country, dry-aging in-house is a logical evolution of that ethos. And it's been so successful that the dry-aged steaks are helping to earn rave reviews and distinguish the brand even in steak-centric cities like Austin.

Morton's The Steakhouse

When it comes to that quintessential steakhouse experience, it doesn't get much more classic than Morton's The Steakhouse. Founded in Chicago in the 1970s, the vaunted brand is well-known for noble cuts like the New York strip, serving some of the best versions of the fan-favorite. This includes a 14-ounce dry-aged strip, which stands out on the menu among the "Butcher Cut" favorites. And it all starts with that sought-after USDA Prime beef, sourced from the same trusted supplies that they've used since day one. And it's clearly working, as evidenced by one fan on Reddit proclaiming they've "never had a bad steak at Morton's," and another reviewer on TripAdvisor calling it "the best I have ever tasted."

STK

If you haven't yet gotten the chance to experience STK, chances are you will soon. The New York-launched chain is among the fastest-growing steakhouse chains in the nation. Renowned for its sexier, metropolitan atmosphere, and wide array of cuts and steak styles, the sleek chain takes a something-for-everyone approach to its sourcing and cooking. But, rest assured, no matter which cut you choose, quality will be front-and-center. Yet another steakhouse that goes both ways, STK serves both wet- and dry-aged selections. The dry-aged cuts include a 28-ounce porterhouse, 14-ounce Delmonico, and 34-ounce tomahawk. The chain stands so firmly behind the integrity of its Prime product that it sells dry-aged cuts (aged for 35-40 days) for nationwide shipping via its online meat market.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Passion is woven into the culinary fabric at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, a regional chain with an upscale ambience, California-centric wine list, and of course, USDA Prime steaks aplenty. With "Prime" right in its name, the chain specializes in the 2% of beef certified as such, sourced from small family-run farms in the Midwest. Once on-site, cuts are both wet- and dry-aged, for a minimum of 21 days, before getting some of that signature seasoning, cooked under a char-broiler, and rested to ensure optimal texture and temperature. Among its signature steaks is the USDA Prime dry-aged ribeye, which Fleming's recommends for its concentrated umami flavor, abundant marbling, and tender texture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oak Steakhouse

With locations up and down the Atlantic Coast, as well as in cities like Nashville, Tenn., and Raleigh, N.C., Oak Steakhouse is fast-cementing itself as one of the nation's buzziest chef-driven mini chains, with outlets like Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and the Food Network touting its virtues. Dry-aged steaks are a regular fixture on the menus, anchoring the specialty cut selection with options like a 22-oz. dry-aged bone-in Prime ribeye, and a 16-oz. dry-aged Prime Kansas City strip. The chain stands so firmly behind the quality of its steaks, which many Redditors rave about, that they ship it nationwide, offering an assortment (including a dry-aged rib chop) hand-picked by James Beard-nominated culinary director Jeremiah Bacon.