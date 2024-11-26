I Tried the Peppermint Mocha From 4 Coffee Chains & the Best One Was Just Sweet Enough

The approach of winter inevitably triggers an onslaught of seasonal flavors in your favorite foods and beverages. Notes of tart cranberry, creamy eggnog, warming gingerbread, and cool, refreshing peppermint will infuse your hot chocolates, cookies, cakes, and coffees for the next few months. It's time to transition those autumnal pumpkin spice lattes to holiday-themed beverages like the popular peppermint mocha.

Mocha, a longtime staple in the coffee world, is made using espresso, steamed milk, and either cocoa powder or chocolate syrup. It makes for a slightly sweeter beverage and is a great option for those who don't like their coffee too strong. The mocha has numerous flavor iterations; obviously, peppermint is one of the more favorable.

Starbucks introduced perhaps the most popular version of the seasonal peppermint mocha back in 2002. The chain has spawned numerous copycat recipes and even produces retail versions of the treat. But just because it was a pioneer in the flavored mocha department doesn't mean it reigns supreme above all other coffee chains.

To determine which chain makes the best peppermint mocha, I tried the hot version from four of the best coffee chains near me. By making the right decision all winter long, you can keep your holiday cheer intact.

Here's how each drink ranked in descending order, from my least favorite to the best peppermint mocha around.

Starbucks

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 350

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Protein : 10 g

The coffee giant's version of the peppermint mocha starts with Starbucks' signature espresso roast, and combines steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup to create a festive winter drink. To top it off, the drink comes with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. A tall-sized cup cost $6.39—the most expensive of the bunch.

The look: I picked this beverage up in-store and drove home before I opened it to take a peek inside, so it unfortunately looked a little sad. There definitely used to be whipped cream on top with chocolate shavings, but it had clearly melted down. As someone who prefers my drinks sans whipped cream though, I wasn't too upset about it.

The taste: This one really packs in a punch of minty flavor right from the first sip. There is an abundance of peppermint syrup in this drink—it might be a tad too much. It tastes almost more like a dessert than a coffee drink. There is plenty of chocolate flavor here, as well. With this one-two punch of chocolate and peppermint, it's hard to even find any coffee flavor in this drink at all. For someone with a sweet tooth, this is a great option, but if you're looking for a true taste of coffee you won't readily find it here.

Dunkin'

Nutrition :

Peppermint Mocha Hot Coffee with Cream (Per 1 Small Order)

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 2 g

Back for a limited time during the holiday season, Dunkin' has reintroduced its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, along with some other delectable seasonal offerings like White Hazelnut Bark Coffee and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. A small cup cost $2.69—the least expensive of all the coffees in this survey.

The look: The Dunkin brand peppermint mocha comes in a festively cute pink cup with presents, dripping icicles, and Dunkin treats depicted on the outside. When I opened the lid, this looked like any typical coffee drink: medium brown in color and relatively unassuming.

The taste: This drink had a strong coffee scent, so I wasn't sure how pepperminty or chocolaty it would taste. Both the peppermint and chocolate are present and easily discernible at first sip, but the coffee is definitely the dominant flavor here. This drink is more or less well-balanced and although coffee stands out the most, neither the chocolate nor the peppermint seem to overpower the other. It's a subtle combination that adds just a hint of holiday cheer to your morning cuppa. I'd take this subtlety over Starbucks' ultra-sweetness any day.

Gregory's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 350

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 49 g)

Protein : 13 g

The New York-based chain's limited-edition holiday mocha is made with Gregory's Night Vision Espresso, along with chocolate and peppermint. Customers can opt for a whipped cream topping or just go au naturale. A small cup cost me $6.33.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Gregory's peppermint mocha looked light and creamy when I opened the lid. It appeared as though the barista frothed the milk in this beverage, which was a nice touch. This was the only chain that didn't use a seasonal cup to serve its peppermint mocha.

The taste: This was one of my favorite mochas of the group. Even at the first sip, you can taste every flavor you're supposed to: coffee, chocolate, and peppermint. Compared to my #1 pick, this mocha is a bit more minty in flavor. It's not as evident right away, but hits you in the aftertaste. It almost tastes like liquid candy cane, but unlike Starbuck's version, it's not too much.

Tim Hortons

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Order)

Calories : 290

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 41 g)

Protein : 7g

This Canadian-born chain offers customers a peppermint mocha option made with a creamy espresso base, along with what's vaguely described as "peppermint mocha flavored beverage." Those who order the drink can choose to have it topped with a whipped topping and crunchy peppermint pieces. A small cup cost me $4.50.

The look: This one had a very creamy and frothy appearance and made me very excited to try it. I appreciate the extra effort it took to make a foamy topping for those who don't opt for the whipped topping. Because of this, I couldn't determine the color of the beverage itself, but I wasn't too concerned.

The taste: This beverage has a good peppermint flavor. You can also taste the chocolate and coffee, making it a perfectly balanced drink for the season. No single flavor overwhelms the other, and it doesn't taste overly sweet or artificial. Because of this, I could see myself drinking the Tim Hortons version way more often than any of those from the other chains. That's two thumbs up for this cup o' joe.

