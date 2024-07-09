From its perfectly crispy crust to its gooey cheese on top, pizza is a classic comfort food for good reason. However, it's likely not the first option you'd consider when looking to lose weight. The good news is that successful weight loss means you don't have to completely deprive yourself of the foods you love most; moderation is key. So, the next time you want to treat yourself to fast-food pizza, we have you covered with the best Pizza Hut order for weight loss.

The option below will keep your calorie count in check while satisfying cravings. With a dietitian's pro tips on deck, you can indulge in your favorite pizza without derailing your hard-earned efforts. Now, let's dive in!

The Veggie Lover's Thin 'n Crispy Crust Pizza is the best Pizza Hut order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

The next time you head to Pizza Hut or order in for a tasty bite, consider the small Veggie Lover's Thin 'n Crispy Crust Pizza, which comes in at 100 calories per slice. This order also provides five grams of protein in a slice, which is crucial for helping you feel full and satisfied.

"We know that fast food isn't a healthy go-to choice, but when someone wants to treat themself, what is the best or healthiest Pizza Hut order they can make with weight loss in mind? Although most of the menu options at Pizza Hut are relatively low in overall nutritional value, there are some choices [that] can give more bang for the [nutritional] buck," says Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in chronic disease, weight management, gut health, oncology, and general health and wellness, from Top Nutrition Coaching.

One of Bakovic's first ordering tips is selecting thin crust rather than thick crust. Next, load up on veggies for your toppings. The Veggie Lover's Thin 'n Crispy Crust Pizza comes with fresh green bell peppers, grape tomatoes, Mediterranean black olives, fresh mushrooms, and sliced onions.

"[By opting for veggie toppings], you will be not only decreasing [your] intake of overall calories, saturated fats, and sodium, but it will also help in boosting daily fiber intake," Bakovic explains.

General healthier ordering tips to keep in mind at Pizza Hut:

When in doubt, it's always wise to consult with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional about making changes to your diet for weight loss. To help you out, Bakovic shares some of her go-to tips when making healthier choices on "treat yourself" days at restaurants and fast-food chains like Pizza Hut.

