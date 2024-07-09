 Skip to content

The Best Pizza Hut Order for Weight Loss

A dietitian shares the best menu option at Pizza Hut that won't derail your weight-loss efforts.
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on July 9, 2024 | 11:00 AM

From its perfectly crispy crust to its gooey cheese on top, pizza is a classic comfort food for good reason. However, it's likely not the first option you'd consider when looking to lose weight. The good news is that successful weight loss means you don't have to completely deprive yourself of the foods you love most; moderation is key. So, the next time you want to treat yourself to fast-food pizza, we have you covered with the best Pizza Hut order for weight loss.

The option below will keep your calorie count in check while satisfying cravings. With a dietitian's pro tips on deck, you can indulge in your favorite pizza without derailing your hard-earned efforts. Now, let's dive in!

The Veggie Lover's Thin 'n Crispy Crust Pizza is the best Pizza Hut order for weight loss.

Pizza Hut veggie lover's pizza
Pizza Hut
Nutrition (Per slice):
Calories: 100
Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 250 mg
Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 5 g

The next time you head to Pizza Hut or order in for a tasty bite, consider the small Veggie Lover's Thin 'n Crispy Crust Pizza, which comes in at 100 calories per slice. This order also provides five grams of protein in a slice, which is crucial for helping you feel full and satisfied.

"We know that fast food isn't a healthy go-to choice, but when someone wants to treat themself, what is the best or healthiest Pizza Hut order they can make with weight loss in mind? Although most of the menu options at Pizza Hut are relatively low in overall nutritional value, there are some choices [that] can give more bang for the [nutritional] buck," says Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in chronic disease, weight management, gut health, oncology, and general health and wellness, from Top Nutrition Coaching.

One of Bakovic's first ordering tips is selecting thin crust rather than thick crust. Next, load up on veggies for your toppings. The Veggie Lover's Thin 'n Crispy Crust Pizza comes with fresh green bell peppers, grape tomatoes, Mediterranean black olives, fresh mushrooms, and sliced onions.

"[By opting for veggie toppings], you will be not only decreasing [your] intake of overall calories, saturated fats, and sodium, but it will also help in boosting daily fiber intake," Bakovic explains.

General healthier ordering tips to keep in mind at Pizza Hut:

Pizza Hut exterior
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!

When in doubt, it's always wise to consult with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional about making changes to your diet for weight loss. To help you out, Bakovic shares some of her go-to tips when making healthier choices on "treat yourself" days at restaurants and fast-food chains like Pizza Hut.

  • Pack in extra veggies whenever possible. Whether you're ordering at Pizza Hut or your favorite local pizza spot, adding extra vegetable toppings is a smart choice. This will increase your meal's overall fiber, vitamin, and mineral content.
  • Order a salad. A salad is always a good idea. Bakovic recommends ordering a salad to complement your main course or enjoying the salad as your main course. Just make sure to read the nutritional profile, as many fast-food salads can be packed with unnecessary calories and sugar—especially in the dressings! (Which leads us to our next point…)
  • Ask for dressings and sauces on the side. The goal is to be mindful of how much dressing and sauce is put on your food. When you ask for sauces on the side, you're in control and can avoid many unnecessary excess calories.
  • Opt for marinara versus alfredo sauce. If you're in the mood for a pasta dish, Bakovic recommends choosing marinara sauce over a creamy sauce to help lower your overall calories and saturated fat intake.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
