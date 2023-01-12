Although there are no current Popeyes locations in France, the company sees a whole lot more fried chicken being sold in the European country by 2030. Major expansion plans have been promised to locals, Forbes reports, with an estimated goal of 300 restaurants in France when all is said and done.

There have been subtle hints coming from Popeyes France's Instagram page, insinuating that Paris will be the first city to open a restaurant location on January 31, 2023. However, the official website has yet to put out a public announcement or press release and also has not shared what will be available on the European menu (outside of the famous Louisiana-style fried chicken).

Back in 2021, Popeyes teamed up with France's largest restaurant group, Napaqaro, in order to franchise throughout France and its small neighboring country Monaco over the next several years.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Technically, the chain's European invasion has already begun; Popeye's has already opened up 17 U.K. locations—with a combination of full-service sit-down restaurants, ghost kitchens, and the first drive-thru, and five new stores currently in the works for 2023.

The successful move to the U.K. and other countries such as Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey has inspired positive reviews and reportedly happy customers.

Popeye's plans to continue its work ethic and food quality standards implemented in the UK when the establishment finally puts roots down in France. "With 100% of our chickens born and raised in France, natural ingredients sourced locally, and proprietary family recipes, Popeyes in France will aspire to be at the forefront in leading [quick-service restaurant] towards utilizing sustainable and responsibly sourced ingredients wherever possible," Jocelyn Olive, the President and CEO of Napaqaro said in a previous article.