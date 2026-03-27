These popular restaurants are serving up delicious meatballs made in-house.

Who doesn’t love a delicious meatball? There is something so perfect about the combination of ground beef, savory spices, and breadcrumbs, especially when they are made in-house and cooked from scratch – not frozen and reheated. What restaurants serve homemade meatballs? Here are 5 popular spots where the meatballs are actually made in-house.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is known for its house-made, tender beef-and-pork blend meatballs, hand-rolled and served in hearty, saucy portions. They recently upgraded their signature spaghetti-and-meatballs dish with premium beef. “Our Spaghetti and Wagyu Beef Meatball may just be a secret menu item, but it’s no secret how rich and flavorful our new Wagyu Beef is. Tell your server you want to try this delicious new dish today,” it shared on Facebook.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo serves half-pound family-recipe meatballs, cooked in-house. Some diners liken them in size to softballs. The spaghetti and meatballs dish is served family style, a “small” order, which still feeds three guests, costs $34.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

North Italia Meatballs

North Italia, beloved for its house-made pastas, makes all its pasta and sauces from scratch, including meatballs. The popular item is baked slowly instead of fried to keep it nice and tender. They are served in a rustic marinara sauce with creamy, buttery polenta and topped with savory grana padano cheese.

Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory’s handmade meatballs and classic marinara are a taste of nostalgia on a plate. The chain has been serving the dish since its opening night in 1969, calling it “an Italian classic.” It comes with two large handmade meatballs, “delicately seasoned with herbs and spices, then topped with our from scratch Marinara Sauce. It’s a delicious taste of tradition,” the menu says.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! serves juicy homemade beef-and-pork meatballs, with a tangy tomato-basil sauce, and Grana Padano Zanetti, the hard Italian cheese. According to our reviewer, Megan Hageman, there is a generous portion of meatballs and a sauce that is “on the lighter side and chunky.” And the taste? “A plate straight out of Nonna’s kitchen. Typically I would save the best for last, but I have to jump right into the surprise star of the meal: the sauce. It’s sweet yet well-seasoned and modestly applied yet robust, adhering well to the thicker-set noodles and announcing its presence in every bite. It just has that unspoken zip of authenticity and was the perfect match for the hearty meatballs.”