10 Fast-Food Orders That Are an Ideal Post-Workout Meal

Kickstart the recovery process with these tasty post-workout meals.
Published on August 15, 2024 | 7:00 AM
After a tough workout, your body is like a sponge, ready to soak up the nutrients it needs to recover and get stronger. It needs the right foods to help repair and build muscle, replenish glycogen stores, and kickstart recovery. But let's be real: Sometimes, cooking at home isn't on the agenda. That's where fast food can swoop in to save the day! Believe it or not, with the best fast-food meals to eat after a workout on deck, you can grab a quick treat that's delicious and packed with a good balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats without excess calories.

Fast food often gets a bad rap, but many places now offer healthier options that are perfect for refueling after the gym. So, whether you're rushing to work or just too tired to cook, you can still eat smart. By selecting the right items, you can still enjoy the convenience of fast food while fueling your body with the nutrients it needs post-exercise.

Below are 10 of the best fast-food meals to eat after a workout. In this list, we'll explain why each meal is a good choice for recovery after your workout. We'll also give you links so you can review the full nutritional profile of each meal and find these items the next time you're on the go.

Chipotle's Chicken Burrito Bowl

Chipotle burrito bowl chicken fajita veggies
Chipotle/Facebook
Nutrition (Per burrito bowl):
Calories: 565
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 1,410 mg
Carbs: 67 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 45 g

At Chipotle, you can build a burrito bowl that's totally customized to your taste. Choose brown rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, and fresh tomato salsa. This bowl is loaded with protein from the chicken and complex carbs from the beans and rice—everything your body needs to bounce back after a workout. The chicken provides lean protein to aid muscle repair, while the beans and rice offer a good source of carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores.

Subway's Turkey Breast Sandwich

Subway turkey
Subway
Nutrition (Per sandwich):
Calories: 270
Fat: 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 810 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 20 g

Subway's Turkey Breast Sandwich is a lean protein-packed option. Choose whole wheat bread, pile on veggies like spinach, tomatoes, and cucumbers, and skip heavy sauces like aioli and chipotle sauce. The turkey provides essential protein, and the vegetables offer vitamins and minerals crucial for recovery.

Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap
Chick-fil-A
Nutrition (Per wrap):
Calories: 660
Fat: 45 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 1,420 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 43 g

Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap is a tasty and balanced choice. It's packed with grilled chicken and green leaf lettuce, all wrapped in a flaxseed flatbread. It's high in protein and fiber, keeping you full and helping your muscles repair.

Panera Bread's Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

Panera Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich
Panera Bread
Nutrition (Per sandwich):
Calories: 500
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 1,310 mg
Carbs: 77 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 18 g

Panera's Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich features fresh ingredients like hummus, cucumbers, sweet peppers, tomatoes, and greens on whole-grain bread. This sandwich provides a solid mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats to fuel your post-workout recovery.

Starbucks' Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box

eggs & cheddar protein box Starbucks
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per box):
Calories: 460
Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 450 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 21 g)
Protein: 22 g

Starbucks' Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box is a convenient and balanced option, perfect if you are on the go after your workout. It includes a hard-cooked egg, white cheddar cheese, peanut butter, multigrain muesli bread, apples, and grapes. It's a great mix of protein, healthy fats, and carbs to help your body recover after a workout.

KFC's Grilled Chicken Breast

KFC Grilled Chicken
KFC via Facebook
Nutrition (Per order):
Calories: 210
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 710 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 38 g

KFC's Grilled Chicken Breast is a lean and flavorful protein source. Pair it with green beans and a side salad for a balanced meal. The grilled chicken gives you plenty of protein without the extra fat, making it a solid post-workout choice.

Burger King Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Burger King chicken sandwich
Burger King
Nutrition (Per sandwich):
Calories: 319
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 676 mg
Carbs: 45 g (Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 21 g

Burger King's Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a great post-workout option. It features a flame-grilled chicken patty, lettuce, and tomato on a potato bun. The grilled chicken provides a good amount of protein, while the fresh veggies add some necessary vitamins and minerals to aid recovery.

McDonald's Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

mcdonalds artisan grilled chicken sandwich on white background
Courtesy of McDonald's
Nutrition information unvailable.

McDonald's Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a lean and tasty option. It features grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomato, and vinaigrette on a whole-grain bun. It's a lower-calorie choice that still offers the nutrients your body needs after a workout.

Wendy's Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

Wendy's Southwest Salad
Courtesy of Wendy's
Nutrition information unvailable.

Wendy's Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad includes grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, and greens. The avocado adds healthy fats, while the chicken provides lean protein. This salad is a perfect post-workout meal that's both filling and nutritious.

Taco Bell's Power Menu Bowl

Taco Bell Chicken Cantina Power Bowl on a white background
Taco Bell
Nutrition information unvailable.

Taco Bell's Power Menu Bowl is surprisingly nutritious. Choose grilled chicken, black beans, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo for a meal that's high in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. This fast-food option is perfect for replenishing your energy and aiding muscle repair.

By picking these smart fast-food options, you can enjoy the ease of a quick meal while still getting the nutrients you need for post-workout recovery. Each choice offers a good balance of protein, carbs, and healthy fats to help you stay on track with your fitness goals.

Gillean Barkyoumb, MS, RDN
Gillean is a media dietitian with over a decade of experience working with brands through TV, content creation, and consulting. Read more about Gillean
