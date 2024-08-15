10 Fast-Food Orders That Are an Ideal Post-Workout Meal

After a tough workout, your body is like a sponge, ready to soak up the nutrients it needs to recover and get stronger. It needs the right foods to help repair and build muscle, replenish glycogen stores, and kickstart recovery. But let's be real: Sometimes, cooking at home isn't on the agenda. That's where fast food can swoop in to save the day! Believe it or not, with the best fast-food meals to eat after a workout on deck, you can grab a quick treat that's delicious and packed with a good balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats without excess calories.

Fast food often gets a bad rap, but many places now offer healthier options that are perfect for refueling after the gym. So, whether you're rushing to work or just too tired to cook, you can still eat smart. By selecting the right items, you can still enjoy the convenience of fast food while fueling your body with the nutrients it needs post-exercise.

Below are 10 of the best fast-food meals to eat after a workout. In this list, we'll explain why each meal is a good choice for recovery after your workout. We'll also give you links so you can review the full nutritional profile of each meal and find these items the next time you're on the go.

Chipotle's Chicken Burrito Bowl

Nutrition (Per burrito bowl) :

Calories : 565

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,410 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 45 g

At Chipotle, you can build a burrito bowl that's totally customized to your taste. Choose brown rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, and fresh tomato salsa. This bowl is loaded with protein from the chicken and complex carbs from the beans and rice—everything your body needs to bounce back after a workout. The chicken provides lean protein to aid muscle repair, while the beans and rice offer a good source of carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores.

15 Healthiest Fast-Food Burgers, According to Dietitians

Subway's Turkey Breast Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 20 g

Subway's Turkey Breast Sandwich is a lean protein-packed option. Choose whole wheat bread, pile on veggies like spinach, tomatoes, and cucumbers, and skip heavy sauces like aioli and chipotle sauce. The turkey provides essential protein, and the vegetables offer vitamins and minerals crucial for recovery.

Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,420 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 43 g

Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap is a tasty and balanced choice. It's packed with grilled chicken and green leaf lettuce, all wrapped in a flaxseed flatbread. It's high in protein and fiber, keeping you full and helping your muscles repair.

10 Surprising Foods That Can Boost Your Workout Results

Panera Bread's Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,310 mg

Carbs : 77 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 18 g

Panera's Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich features fresh ingredients like hummus, cucumbers, sweet peppers, tomatoes, and greens on whole-grain bread. This sandwich provides a solid mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats to fuel your post-workout recovery.

Starbucks' Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box

Nutrition (Per box) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 22 g

Starbucks' Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box is a convenient and balanced option, perfect if you are on the go after your workout. It includes a hard-cooked egg, white cheddar cheese, peanut butter, multigrain muesli bread, apples, and grapes. It's a great mix of protein, healthy fats, and carbs to help your body recover after a workout.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 20 Best High-Protein Fast Food Meals

KFC's Grilled Chicken Breast

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 38 g

KFC's Grilled Chicken Breast is a lean and flavorful protein source. Pair it with green beans and a side salad for a balanced meal. The grilled chicken gives you plenty of protein without the extra fat, making it a solid post-workout choice.

Burger King Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 319

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 676 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 21 g

Burger King's Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a great post-workout option. It features a flame-grilled chicken patty, lettuce, and tomato on a potato bun. The grilled chicken provides a good amount of protein, while the fresh veggies add some necessary vitamins and minerals to aid recovery.

12 Low-Calorie Fast Food Orders That Are High in Protein

McDonald's Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition information unvailable.

McDonald's Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a lean and tasty option. It features grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomato, and vinaigrette on a whole-grain bun. It's a lower-calorie choice that still offers the nutrients your body needs after a workout.

Wendy's Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

Nutrition information unvailable.

Wendy's Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad includes grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, and greens. The avocado adds healthy fats, while the chicken provides lean protein. This salad is a perfect post-workout meal that's both filling and nutritious.

Taco Bell's Power Menu Bowl

Nutrition information unvailable.

Taco Bell's Power Menu Bowl is surprisingly nutritious. Choose grilled chicken, black beans, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo for a meal that's high in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. This fast-food option is perfect for replenishing your energy and aiding muscle repair.

By picking these smart fast-food options, you can enjoy the ease of a quick meal while still getting the nutrients you need for post-workout recovery. Each choice offers a good balance of protein, carbs, and healthy fats to help you stay on track with your fitness goals.