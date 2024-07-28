12 Low-Calorie Fast Food Orders That Are High in Protein

Fast-food restaurants are known for offering quick, relatively inexpensive meals for time-pressed diners. However, over the years, most national chains have revamped their menus to provide options for health-conscious individuals. Many chains have edited sections of their menu that are healthier and can work for individuals with health and nutrition goals, whether to lose weight, reduce carbs, or increase protein.

For example, if you're a protein-seeker who wants to keep calories and carbs in check, you'll want to read this.

The low-calorie, high-protein fast-food menu items below adhere to these healthy criteria:

Calories: Up to 500 calories. If most adults need 2,000 to 2,500 calories a day, an appropriate calorie limit for lunches and dinners is about 500 to 600 calories.

Up to 500 calories. If most adults need 2,000 to 2,500 calories a day, an appropriate calorie limit for lunches and dinners is about 500 to 600 calories. Saturated fat: Up to 10 grams. Saturated fat should be limited to no more than 10% of total calories or around 25 grams of saturated fat per day.

Up to 10 grams. Saturated fat should be limited to no more than 10% of total calories or around 25 grams of saturated fat per day. Protein: At least 15 grams. Optimal protein intake is around 15-17% of your total calories. If you're eating 2,500 calories a day, that would be 400 calories from protein. A gram of protein has 4 calories, which equals 100 grams of total protein. That should be divided into 20 to 30 grams for each of your main meals.

Here, we highlight 12 low-calorie, high-protein fast-food orders that meet our guidelines. Read on, then check out these 25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders.

McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 17 g

Eggs are an excellent way to start your day as they are nutrient-rich, and studies show that the protein in eggs may help keep you fuller for longer and reduce your cravings for carbs. This sandwich comes with lower-fat Canadian bacon and a slice of cheese. It's a good choice if you're at the Golden Arches because it is calorie-controlled, is moderate in sodium and carbs, and has just 1 gram of sugar.

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Nutrition (Per 1 wrap) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,170 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 27 g

Made with boneless skinless chicken breast, this wrap is an excellent choice when dining at Wendy's. Not only is it calorie-controlled, but it also provides 27 grams of high-quality protein. It's also one of the best fast-food choices if you're trying to eat a low-sugar diet.

Burger King Chicken Philly Royal Crispy Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 2000 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15.3 g

This wrap includes a white meat breast filet, Swiss cheese, roasted peppers, and onions on a soft tortilla. It has an impressive 15.3 grams of protein in a 360-calorie wrap. The sodium is higher than recommended, so eating lower-sodium foods will be important for the day's other meals and snacks to help balance the sodium in this wrap.

Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 23 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

The Cantina Chicken Bowl is one of the best choices for protein-seekers. This bowl is made with lettuce, slow-roasted chicken, black beans, rice, cheese, guac, and lettuce. Ask for "easy" on the light sour cream, and know that the avocado verde sauce adds some calories. With less than 500 calories, the Cantina bowl packs 11 grams of fiber and 25 grams of protein, which helps tamp down your cravings and keeps you fuller for longer.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

In this sandwich, you get a tender, juicy lemon-herb marinated boneless breast of chicken that's been grilled for a backyard-smoky taste and served on a toasted multigrain bun with green leaf lettuce and tomato. The grilled chicken sandwich pairs well with the chain's honey-roasted barbecue sauce.

Chipotle Wholesome Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 29 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,380 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 35 g

Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls are designed for health-conscious diners who follow paleo, keto, and Whole30 diets. They are made with healthy greens, chicken, veggies, and guac. It's another excellent choice to keep protein high and calories and low-quality carbs low.

Wendy's Chili Con Carne (Large)

Nutrition (Per 1 large serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,270 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 22 g

Wendy's Chili has a real cult following, and for good reason. It's delicious and nutritious. It's been on the Wendy's menu for 50-plus years, and it's a great way to get a lot of protein and fiber without excess calories, fat, or saturated fat. As a bonus, a serving provides 25% of the iron and 15% of the potassium you need daily.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A Egg White Grill

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 27 g

Chick-fil-A creates a healthier, protein-packed breakfast sandwich made with egg whites, chicken breast, and one slice of American cheese on a classic English muffin. The sandwich packs in 27 grams of protein in just 300 calories. For comparison, McDonald's Egg McMuffin has 17 grams of protein in a 310-calorie sandwich. As a bonus, this healthy start to your day is also moderate in fat, saturated fat, and sodium.

McDonald's McDouble

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 920 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 22 g

This burger has two 100% beef patties and one slice of cheese. It is one of the best options on the entire McDonald's menu if you are looking for the most protein per calorie. Weighing in at just 400 calories, this burger is a great choice for getting more protein and fewer calories.

Chipotle Salad Bowl With Chicken

Nutrition (Per salad bowl) :

Calories : 435

Fat : 23 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,325 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 35 g

Chipotle salads are made with chopped romaine, baby kale, and spinach and come with many potential add-ons, including beans, meat, salsa, cheese, and dressing. This option is the base salad with grilled chicken, extra fajita veggies, and the chain's popular chipotle-honey vinaigrette. It is one of the best options on this list for increasing protein while keeping calories relatively low.

In-N-Out Double Double-Double Protein Style with Ketchup and Mustard

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 32 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1380 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 30 g

It's hard to pack 30 grams of high-quality protein in a 450-calorie entrée at most fast-food establishments. This In-N-Out menu item comes with two patties, two cheese slices, and lettuce in place of a bun. If you're a carb-watcher, this is a great choice. The sodium and saturated fat counts are high but can be balanced with healthier options for the day's other meals.

Panda Express Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 275

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 33 g

Panda Express has served American Chinese cuisine for more than 40 years. The menu offers a lot of variety and better-for-you options, but the Teriyaki chicken is the best for protein seekers who want to limit calories and carbs. This dish is made with hand-sliced grilled chicken thigs with teriyaki sauce. It provides a whopping 33 grams of protein in a 275-calorie entrée. You can order a side of brown rice and steamed veggies, called super greens, and still be well within our recommended calories for a satisfying main meal.