12 Low-Calorie Fast Food Orders That Are High in Protein

Put these fast-food menu items on your short list of what to order when you want a fast, healthy meal.
By Julie Upton, MS, RD, CSSD
Published on July 28, 2024 | 8:30 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Samantha Boesch

Fast-food restaurants are known for offering quick, relatively inexpensive meals for time-pressed diners. However, over the years, most national chains have revamped their menus to provide options for health-conscious individuals. Many chains have edited sections of their menu that are healthier and can work for individuals with health and nutrition goals, whether to lose weight, reduce carbs, or increase protein.

For example, if you're a protein-seeker who wants to keep calories and carbs in check, you'll want to read this.

The low-calorie, high-protein fast-food menu items below adhere to these healthy criteria:

  • Calories: Up to 500 calories. If most adults need 2,000 to 2,500 calories a day, an appropriate calorie limit for lunches and dinners is about 500 to 600 calories.
  • Saturated fat: Up to 10 grams. Saturated fat should be limited to no more than 10% of total calories or around 25 grams of saturated fat per day.
  • Protein: At least 15 grams. Optimal protein intake is around 15-17% of your total calories. If you're eating 2,500 calories a day, that would be 400 calories from protein. A gram of protein has 4 calories, which equals 100 grams of total protein. That should be divided into 20 to 30 grams for each of your main meals.

Here, we highlight 12 low-calorie, high-protein fast-food orders that meet our guidelines. Read on, then check out these 25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders.

McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Egg McMuffin from McDonald's on a white background
McDonald's
Nutrition (Per sandwich):
Calories: 310
Fat: 13 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 770 mg
Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 17 g

Eggs are an excellent way to start your day as they are nutrient-rich, and studies show that the protein in eggs may help keep you fuller for longer and reduce your cravings for carbs. This sandwich comes with lower-fat Canadian bacon and a slice of cheese. It's a good choice if you're at the Golden Arches because it is calorie-controlled, is moderate in sodium and carbs, and has just 1 gram of sugar.

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap
Wendy's
Nutrition (Per 1 wrap):
Calories: 420
Fat: 16 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 1,170 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 27 g

Made with boneless skinless chicken breast, this wrap is an excellent choice when dining at Wendy's. Not only is it calorie-controlled, but it also provides 27 grams of high-quality protein. It's also one of the best fast-food choices if you're trying to eat a low-sugar diet.

Burger King Chicken Philly Royal Crispy Wrap

Burger King Royal Crispy Wrap
Burger King
Nutrition (Per wrap):
Calories: 360
Fat: 20 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 2000 mg
Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 15.3 g

This wrap includes a white meat breast filet, Swiss cheese, roasted peppers, and onions on a soft tortilla. It has an impressive 15.3 grams of protein in a 360-calorie wrap. The sodium is higher than recommended, so eating lower-sodium foods will be important for the day's other meals and snacks to help balance the sodium in this wrap.

Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Bowl

chicken rice bowl from Taco Bell on a white background
Taco Bell
Nutrition (Per bowl):
Calories: 480
Fat: 23 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 1,150 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 25 g

The Cantina Chicken Bowl is one of the best choices for protein-seekers. This bowl is made with lettuce, slow-roasted chicken, black beans, rice, cheese, guac, and lettuce. Ask for "easy" on the light sour cream, and know that the avocado verde sauce adds some calories. With less than 500 calories, the Cantina bowl packs 11 grams of fiber and 25 grams of protein, which helps tamp down your cravings and keeps you fuller for longer.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A grilled chicken sandwich on a white background
Chick-fil-A
Nutrition (Per sandwich):
Calories: 390
Fat: 12 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 1,150 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 25 g

In this sandwich, you get a tender, juicy lemon-herb marinated boneless breast of chicken that's been grilled for a backyard-smoky taste and served on a toasted multigrain bun with green leaf lettuce and tomato. The grilled chicken sandwich pairs well with the chain's honey-roasted barbecue sauce.

Chipotle Wholesome Bowl

Wholesome Bowl from Chipotle
Chipotle
Nutrition (Per bowl):
Calories: 460
Fat: 29 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 1,380 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 35 g

Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls are designed for health-conscious diners who follow paleo, keto, and Whole30 diets. They are made with healthy greens, chicken, veggies, and guac. It's another excellent choice to keep protein high and calories and low-quality carbs low.

Wendy's Chili Con Carne (Large)

wendy's chili
Wendy's
Nutrition (Per 1 large serving):
Calories: 340
Fat: 15 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 1,270 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 22 g

Wendy's Chili has a real cult following, and for good reason. It's delicious and nutritious. It's been on the Wendy's menu for 50-plus years, and it's a great way to get a lot of protein and fiber without excess calories, fat, or saturated fat. As a bonus, a serving provides 25% of the iron and 15% of the potassium you need daily.

Chick-fil-A Egg White Grill

Chick FilA Egg white grill
Chick-fil-A
Nutrition (Per sandwich):
Calories: 300
Fat: 8 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 990 mg
Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 27 g

Chick-fil-A creates a healthier, protein-packed breakfast sandwich made with egg whites, chicken breast, and one slice of American cheese on a classic English muffin. The sandwich packs in 27 grams of protein in just 300 calories. For comparison, McDonald's Egg McMuffin has 17 grams of protein in a 310-calorie sandwich. As a bonus, this healthy start to your day is also moderate in fat, saturated fat, and sodium.

McDonald's McDouble

mcdonalds McDouble
McDonald's
Nutrition (Per burger):
Calories: 400
Fat: 20 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 920 mg
Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 22 g

This burger has two 100% beef patties and one slice of cheese. It is one of the best options on the entire McDonald's menu if you are looking for the most protein per calorie. Weighing in at just 400 calories, this burger is a great choice for getting more protein and fewer calories.

Chipotle Salad Bowl With Chicken

Chipotle salad on a white background
Chipotle
Nutrition (Per salad bowl):
Calories: 435
Fat: 23 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 1,325 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)
Protein: 35 g

Chipotle salads are made with chopped romaine, baby kale, and spinach and come with many potential add-ons, including beans, meat, salsa, cheese, and dressing. This option is the base salad with grilled chicken, extra fajita veggies, and the chain's popular chipotle-honey vinaigrette. It is one of the best options on this list for increasing protein while keeping calories relatively low.

In-N-Out Double Double-Double Protein Style with Ketchup and Mustard

in-n-out protein style double double
Melissa Z. / Yelp
Nutrition (Per burger):
Calories: 450
Fat: 32 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 1380 mg
Carbs: 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 30 g

It's hard to pack 30 grams of high-quality protein in a 450-calorie entrée at most fast-food establishments. This In-N-Out menu item comes with two patties, two cheese slices, and lettuce in place of a bun. If you're a carb-watcher, this is a great choice. The sodium and saturated fat counts are high but can be balanced with healthier options for the day's other meals.

Panda Express Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Panda Express grilled teriyaki
Panda Express
Nutrition (Per serving):
Calories: 275
Fat: 10 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 470 mg
Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 33 g

Panda Express has served American Chinese cuisine for more than 40 years. The menu offers a lot of variety and better-for-you options, but the Teriyaki chicken is the best for protein seekers who want to limit calories and carbs. This dish is made with hand-sliced grilled chicken thigs with teriyaki sauce. It provides a whopping 33 grams of protein in a 275-calorie entrée. You can order a side of brown rice and steamed veggies, called super greens, and still be well within our recommended calories for a satisfying main meal.

Julie Upton, MS, RD, CSSD
Julie Upton is an award-winning registered dietitian and communications specialist who has written thousands of articles for national media outlets, including The New York Times, US News & World Report, and USA Today. Read more about Julie
