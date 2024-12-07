10 Popular Pretzel Brands—Ranked by Sodium

Pretzels are probably not the first snack you'd reach for if you're limiting your salt intake. Twisted baked dough covered in salt crystals doesn't exactly make for a low-sodium food—but that doesn't mean you should avoid pretzels altogether.

In fact, pretzels can be a healthy snack and a delicious addition to a nutritious diet. Whether you're scooping up your favorite dip or serving them alongside a sandwich, they're a snack-time favorite for a reason. But besides being satisfying and tasty, pretzels are low in fat, a good source of B vitamins and carbohydrates (which provide energy), and some even contain fiber.

So, if the biggest drawback to pretzels is that they can be high in sodium, we can make that work! The FDA recommends less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day. To stay within those limits, start by reading food labels. Look for pretzel brands that contain 250 mg of sodium or less per serving, or choose products that say 'low sodium,' 'no salt added,' or 'salt-free' on the packaging.

Ahead, we've ranked 10 popular pretzel brands by their sodium content, from the least salty to the absolute saltiest.

Bagged Pretzels Ranked By Sodium:

Fit Joy Grain Free Sea Salt Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Fit Joy's Grain Free Sea Salt Pretzels is the winner when it comes to sodium. At only 220 mg per serving (approximately 20 pretzels), it's within the 250 mg suggestion with room to spare. That doesn't surprise me since sea salt contains less sodium per teaspoon than table salt. Sea salt crystals are larger than table salt, allowing less to fit within a teaspoon. Fit Joy's pretzels are also grain-free, making them an ideal choice for people with a gluten, nut, or dairy allergy.

Snack Factory Original Pretzel Crisps

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Snack Factory Original Pretzel Crisps are a fun alternative to traditional pretzels. They can be used as a flat vessel of sorts to scoop up dip or layer toppings (like a cracker). And they're not overly high in sodium, coming in second with 270 mg per serving (11 pretzels). Just be careful what you put on top, because piling them high with cheese will send the sodium count soaring.

Snyder's of Hanover Mini Twists

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Fortunately for lovers of Snyder's of Hanover Mini Twists, these pretzels are only moderately salted. One serving of Mini Twists (about 19 pretzels) has 280 mg of sodium per serving. Though it's slightly over the suggested max, there should always be some wiggle room.

Real Food From the Ground Up Cauliflower Twists Veggie Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Veggie chips have been around for decades, but veggie pretzels? Real Food From the Ground Up Cauliflower Twists Veggie Pretzels are grain-free, making them an excellent choice for those with specific food allergies. And the sodium content comes from sea salt, allowing them to taste saltier than they are. At 330 mg sodium per 20-pretzel serving, they're not the best choice for grain-free enthusiasts, but not the worst, either.

Utz Mixed Minis Sea Salt

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sorry to say, but Utz Mixed Minis Sea Salt pretzels miss the mark in terms of sodium content. Though they're also salted with sea salt, the sodium is not ideal at 350 mg per serving (about 17 pretzels). If you're loyal to Utz, just be sure to watch your sodium content for the rest of the day. Otherwise, you might want to leave these on the shelves.

Quinn Whole Grain Sea Salt Pretzel Twists

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Qiunn Whole Grain Sea Salt Pretzel Twists are made with whole grain sorghum, a naturally gluten-free flour. While this is great for people with celiac disease or a gluten allergy, 400 mg of sodium per serving (16 pretzels) is not. If these are your favorite gluten-free option, give yourself a smaller portion or avoid serving them with a salty dip.

Herr's Pub Style Sourdough Mini Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

As the name suggests, Herr's Pub Style Sourdough mini pretzels are made with sourdough, which means the flour and water mixture is fermented instead of using yeast. The fermentation process provides added health benefits to the dough, such as better vitamin and mineral absorption and prebiotics for gut health. While these nutritional pros are great, they don't negate the fact that one serving of Herr's mini pretzels (15 pretzels) packs 420 mg of sodium. We take the good with the bad in this case.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bachman Original Twist Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Bachman's Original Twist pretzels are flame-baked in a brick oven. While this sounds cool (and probably turns out a super crunchy product), it doesn't change the sodium content, which is at a whopping 440 mg per serving—and a serving is only five pretzels! Since Bachman's isn't locally available nationwide, this may not be a problem for you. Otherwise you may want to reconsider your options.

Rold Gold Tiny Twists

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

We shed a tear of sadness for Rold Gold Tiny Twists today. Unfortunately, at 450 mg per 17-pretzel serving, they have the second-highest levels of sodium in our ranking. While you can certainly find worse, they're definitely too high for our liking. Let's not forget about dips—even a teaspoon of traditional Dijon mustard will set you back an additional 135 mg of sodium.

Glutino's Pretzel Twists

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

You may be surprised that a gluten-free pretzel has more sodium than the others on our list, but suffice it to say you may want to forgo Glutino's Pretzel Twists. At 640 mg of sodium per serving, these have almost 200 mg more sodium than the ninth-place finisher, Rold Gold Tiny Twists. While they're free of allergens (gluten, wheat, casein, and soy), they're not anywhere near where you want to be sodium-wise. Instead, try a naturally gluten-free crunchy snack like rice cakes or chickpea puffs, which fall well under 200 mg of sodium per serving.

