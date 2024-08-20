Here's How Much Protein You Should Actually Eat in One Meal
Protein is one of the four macronutrients you need every day to keep you full, support muscle growth, and maintain overall health. But while your daily protein needs can vary depending on factors like your activity level and age, knowing how much to eat in one sitting is essential to avoid overloading your body and putting yourself at risk for health issues.
To find out the ideal amount of protein per meal, we spoke with registered dietitian Gabrielle Tafur, RD, and Preventive Medicine Doctor Cedrina Calder, MD. They explain exactly how much protein you should eat per meal so that you can avoid overdoing it.
So, how much protein is too much for one meal? Here's what the experts had to say. Read on, and for more, be sure to check out 15 Best High-Protein Foods for Weight Loss.
How Much Protein Is Too Much in One Meal?
Both Mancella and Dr. Calder agree that it's best to limit protein intake to 30 grams per meal. Consuming more than that generally will not offer additional benefits and can strain your kidneys.
Unlike carbs or fats, which your body can store for energy, protein doesn't have the same storage system. Once your body takes what it needs, any excess is typically excreted through urine. "Protein is never stored, and it is never meant to be used for immediate energy," Mancella explains.
However, research suggests that while the body can't store protein, it doesn't mean that eating more than 20-25 grams per meal is always wasteful. Some of the extra protein can still support muscle growth, particularly when it's from slower-digesting sources like whole foods and consumed alongside other nutrients.
For those looking to maximize muscle growth, a practical guideline is to aim for roughly 20-40 grams of protein per meal, spread across four meals a day. Higher intakes may be beneficial for some people, but individual needs can vary depending on goals and activity levels.
The Risks of Eating Too Much Protein
While protein is essential for building muscle and keeping you full, consuming too much can lead to problems. Here are a few risks to keep in mind if you're loading up on protein.
- Kidney Strain: While carbs can be stored as glycogen for quick energy during intense activity, protein doesn't work the same way. Regularly consuming excess protein can put undue strain on your kidneys, making it inefficient and potentially harmful in the long run. "When we consume protein in excess, this adds more work for the kidneys to filter this through the body in order for protein to not build up within the protein," says Mancella.
- Weight Gain: Eating more protein than your body needs can also lead to weight gain. "The human body will store any excess calories as fat," says Calder. "In other words, if eating a high-protein diet increases your daily caloric intake to the point where it is higher than the daily caloric output, you will gain fat as a result."
- Digestive Issues: Consuming excessive protein, especially from certain sources like red meat, can lead to digestive issues such as constipation or bloating.
Keeping your protein intake balanced and within recommended limits helps you avoid these potential risks while still reaping the benefits.
How Much Protein Should You Eat Daily?
The Dietary Reference Intake (DRI) suggests consuming 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (roughly 0.36 grams per pound). If your goal is to build muscle, that amount can increase to around 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight, combined with a balanced diet.
For example, a 140-pound person would need a minimum of 50 grams of protein daily, increasing to around 95 grams if they're focused on building muscle.
Protein needs can also be higher for older adults, those recovering from illness, and people with high activity levels. Ultimately, the amount of protein you need each day varies from person to person and depends on several factors.
Best Sources of Protein
Both Calder and Mancella agree the best protein comes from whole foods. Some examples of healthy protein sources include:
- Lean meat
- Fish
- Nuts and nut butters
- Seeds
- Non-processed soy products
- Protein powder
High-quality protein powders are a good way to supplement protein into your diet. What is the best protein powder? One that's plant-based and contains minimal preservatives and sweeteners. Plant-based protein powders can typically provide up to 20 grams of protein per serving. Blend one scoop of protein powder with oat milk, berries, and a handful of spinach for a vitamin-packed, protein-rich smoothie.
"The use of protein powders is an effective way to help supplement your diet to ensure that you are meeting your daily intake targets," says Calder. "However, you should aim to get the majority of your daily protein from whole food sources."
Key Takeaways: Don't Overload on Protein
Consuming more than 30 grams of protein is too much for just one meal because your kidneys will process and excrete any excess. In other words, you could be throwing your hard-earned cash down the toilet if you're trying to ingest more than that within one hour because protein cannot be stored in the body for later use.
Spacing out your protein intake across meals is the best way to ensure your body makes full use of what you consume. For example, instead of pairing a protein shake with a large dinner, save it for after your workout or enjoy it as a mid-day snack. By managing your intake throughout the day, you can avoid the pitfalls of eating too much protein while still meeting your health and fitness goals.