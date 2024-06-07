10 Best Protein Powders For Weight Loss, According To a Dietitian

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to losing weight, the main goal is to create a negative calorie balance. While adding calorie-containing supplements to your diet during weight loss might seem counterintuitive, the best protein powders can be incredibly beneficial.

Generally, when losing weight, you don't need to take any type of supplement because you're trying to reduce calories and not add calories to your diet; however, protein powders for weight loss, especially those low in carbs and calories, can enhance satiety and help you retain lean muscle mass while shedding fat. Protein, being slow to digest, helps keep you fuller for longer, making it a valuable tool in any weight loss journey.

Why Protein Powders Are Effective for Weight Loss

Protein powders are effective for weight loss for several reasons. Studies have shown that dieters who include whey protein supplements often lose more body fat and maintain or gain lean muscle than those who don't. Retaining lean tissue when losing weight is critical as lean tissue helps to keep your metabolic rate higher.

Enhances Satiety: Protein is slow to digest, which helps you feel full for longer periods. This reduces overall calorie intake by curbing hunger and decreasing the likelihood of snacking on high-calorie, low-nutrient foods between meals.

Preserves Lean Muscle Mass: Maintaining lean muscle is essential during weight loss because muscle tissue burns more calories at rest than fat tissue. By preserving muscle mass, protein powders help keep your metabolic rate higher, making it easier to lose fat.

Supports Muscle Recovery and Growth: Protein powders aid muscle recovery and growth after exercise. This is particularly beneficial for those engaging in regular physical activity during a weight loss journey, as repairing and building muscle can further enhance metabolic rate and improve overall body composition.

How Much Protein Do You Need To Eat Per Day for Weight Loss?

Determining the right amount of protein to consume daily is crucial for effective weight loss.

While the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, a European Journal of Sport Science study on athletes trying to lose body fat suggests that higher protein intake (2-3 times the RDA) can help optimize body composition to lose fat and maintain or gain lean tissue.

Individuals looking to lose weight should aim for a protein intake of at least 0.8 and up to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight. This range helps support satiety, muscle retention, and overall metabolic health. For a 150-pound person, this equates to 54 to 109 grams of protein per day.

Types of Protein Powders

Low-carb protein powders good for weight loss come in various forms, each with its unique benefits:

Whey Protein: Derived from dairy, it is quickly absorbed and highly effective for muscle recovery and growth.

Casein Protein: Also from dairy, it is slower to digest, making it ideal for sustained satiety.

Collagen Protein: Known for supporting joint health, it is a good alternative for those avoiding dairy.

Plant-Based Proteins: Common sources include pea, soy, and rice, suitable for vegans and those with dairy allergies.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Protein Powder for Weight Loss:

When choosing a protein powder to help you lose weight—or keep it off—here are three criteria.

Limit calories to no more than 160 per serving. Keep calories as low as possible for your weight-loss protein powder. If you can find one that is 120-160 calories, that is ideal.

Minimize added sugar. The best protein powders in our guide have up to 1 teaspoon (4 grams of added sugar). If your protein powder has more than 4 grams of added sugar, skip it.

Lower Carb Counts. Your protein supplement helps you get more protein in your diet, not carbohydrates. The total carbohydrates should be no more than 10 grams (40 calories).

Best Protein Powders for Weight Loss

Mikuna Pure Choco Superfood Protein

Nutrition (Per 39-gram serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: g)

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Choco

Sweeteners: None

Dietary Credentials: Vegan, Paleo, Gluten-free

This single-ingredient protein powder is made with Andean Choco, an ancient crop that's a nutritional all-star. Choco naturally provides fiber, calcium, zinc, magnesium, manganese, and all essential amino acids to make it a complete plant-based protein. A serving provides 20 grams of protein and a whopping 8 grams of fiber with no added sugars.

We love that it mixes easily and has a neutral flavor with no aftertaste. Having an additional 8 grams of fiber makes this protein powder unique because not many brands provide that without additives. It's also a great option for people who have trouble digesting pea protein (one staffer found that it didn't cause the same bloating as that vegan protein) or have a sensitivity to whey protein.

KOS Organic Superfood Protein Vanilla

Nutrition (Per 37-gram serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Pea protein, flax protein, quinoa, pumpkin, and chia seeds

Sweeteners: Coconut sugar, monk fruit, stevia

Dietary Credentials: Vegan, organic, fortified, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free

This organic, plant-based powder provides 20 grams of protein from a mix of plant sources and is sweetened with coconut sugar, monk fruit, and stevia. It's fortified with over 10 essential nutrients, including iron, zinc, and vitamin E.

ISOPURE Zero Carb Unflavored Protein

Nutrition (Per 29-gram serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 25 g

Protein Source(s): Whey protein isolate

Sweeteners: None

Dietary Credentials: Lactose-free, Gluten-free

This protein powder has just two ingredients: whey protein isolate and lecithin. It provides 25 grams of protein for 100 calories (a calorie-to-protein ratio that exceeds many competitors) and can be used when cooking, baking, or adding to your favorite foods or smoothies without altering the flavor.

Orgain Organic Protein Powder Vanilla Bean

Nutrition (Per 46-gram serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 21 g

Protein Source(s): Pea protein, brown rice protein, chia seed

Sweeteners: Organic erythritol, stevia

Dietary Credentials: Organic, Non-GMO, Plant-based

Orgain creates high-quality protein powders that are certified organic, gluten-free, and made without soy and artificial ingredients. This plant-based protein powder is made with pea protein, which is a complete protein, and brown rice protein. It also provides 35% of your daily iron requirements.

Unlike some vegetarian protein powders, Orgain blends easily into recipes. While it's higher in carbs than other weight loss protein powders, that's because it contains 6 grams of fiber, which is 21% of your daily value.

Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed French Vanilla Whey Protein Isolate

Nutrition (Per 34-gram serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : .5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 28 g

Protein Source(s): Whey protein isolate

Sweeteners: Stevia

Dietary Credentials: No artificial sweeteners, dyes, preservatives

Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed French Vanilla Whey Protein Isolate is a great option to get nearly 30 grams of high-quality whey protein to help you build and maintain muscle mass while trying to lose body fat. It's relatively low in calories, has less than a gram of fat, and has no added sugar and just one gram of carbohydrates.

Thorne VeganPro Complex, Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 47-gram serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Rice and pea protein

Sweeteners: Evaporated cane juice sugar, stevia

Dietary Credentials: Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan, Gluten Free

If you want more than just a protein supplement, Thorne protein powders are like a health and wellness supplement and protein powder combo. This vegan protein powder is fortified with more than 25 vitamins, minerals, and bioactives, including B vitamins, biotin, Reishi mushrooms, selenium, and zinc. It's a completely vegan product with protein from pea and rice.

Naked Whey 100% Premium Grass-Fed Whey Unflavored

Nutrition (Per 30-gram serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 25 g

Protein Source(s): Whey protein concentrate

Sweeteners: None

Dietary Credentials: Grass-fed, Non-GMO

This one-ingredient protein powder is made from whey protein concentrate, so it packs 25 grams of high-quality protein for 120 calories. It's a great option for smoothies, yogurt, hot cereal, and baked goods. With no added sugars or carbs, it's also a good option for anyone following a low-carb lifestyle.

Ascent 100% Whey Native Whey Protein Blend Unflavored

Nutrition (Per 30-gram serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 24 g

Protein Source(s): Whey protein isolate

Sweeteners: Evaporated cane juice sugar, stevia

Dietary Credentials: Gluten-free

This protein powder is made with just a few ingredients and packs in 24 grams protein for 110 calories. It is almost pure protein and has nothing extra, like any extra carbs or sugar. If you want a simple protein option, this is a great choice. It's unflavored, so you can blend it into beverages, or add to your favorite foods.

Designer Wellness Designer Whey Vanilla

Nutrition (Per 31-gram serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Whey protein isolate

Sweeteners: Monk fruit

Dietary Credentials: Fortified with essential nutrients, contains prebiotics6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This whey protein-based protein powder keeps calories in check and is fortified with several nutrients, including B vitamins, vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and zinc. It also provides beneficial prebiotics and has 3 grams fiber to help enhance satiety.

Momentous Essential Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

Nutrition (Per 22.6-gram serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Protein Source(s): Grass-fed whey protein isolate

Sweeteners: Steviol glycosides, organic Rebaudioside A (low-dose stevia); none in the unflavored version

Dietary Credentials: Grass-fed, gluten-free

Momentous Essential Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate is a high-quality, easily digestible protein powder ideal for weight loss and muscle maintenance. Each serving provides 20 grams of high-quality protein with no added sugars. A key feature is the inclusion of ProHydrolase, an enzyme blend that enhances protein absorption and supports easy digestion, making it particularly beneficial for those with digestive sensitivities.

This protein powder also comes in an unflavored version that we've found blends seamlessly into any beverage or recipe, offering a high-protein boost without altering the flavor.

How to Use Protein Powders for Maximum Weight Loss Results

To maximize weight loss results with protein powders, follow these tips:

Incorporate into Meals: Add protein powder to your breakfast smoothies, oatmeal, or baked goods.

Use as a Snack: Mix protein powder with water or milk for a quick and satisfying snack between meals.

Post-Workout: Consume a protein shake after exercise to aid muscle recovery and growth.

Conclusion

The best protein powders for weight loss can play a significant role in your journey to shed pounds and maintain lean muscle. By selecting the right type of protein powder and using it strategically, you can enhance satiety, support muscle retention, and ultimately achieve your weight loss goals more effectively. Choose wisely, and let these protein powders assist you toward a healthier, fitter you.