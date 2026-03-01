If You Can Do This Many Pushups After 55, Your Upper-Body Strength Is Elite for Your Age

CSCS coach Jarrod Nobbe explains the pushup test after 55, check your score and level up.

Pushups have stood the test of time for a reason. They challenge your chest, shoulders, arms, and core all at once while giving you a quick snapshot of real-world upper body strength. After 55, being able to control your body through multiple clean reps says a lot about your strength, stability, and overall fitness. This simple test still delivers powerful insight.

In my years coaching adults of all ages, I’ve seen pushups separate those who train consistently from those who just stay casually active. The pushup demands full-body tension, joint control, and muscular endurance in a way machine exercises simply do not. When someone in their mid-50s or beyond can knock out strong, technically sound reps, it usually reflects solid training habits and well-maintained upper-body capacity.

Below, you’ll learn exactly how to perform a perfect pushup, how your rep count stacks up against age-based standards, and what to focus on if you want to boost your score. If you’re ready to see where your strength really stands, this is the test to take.

Performing a Perfect Pushup

Before counting reps, technique comes first. Clean pushups tell the truth about your strength, while sloppy ones inflate your numbers without delivering the same benefit. I always remind clients that quality reps build strength that carries over into daily life and training. Lock in your setup, control the descent, and own every inch of the movement.

How to Perform a Perfect Pushup

Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder width with your fingers spread for stability.

Extend your legs behind you and form a straight line from your head through your heels.

Brace your core and squeeze your glutes to keep your hips from sagging.

Lower your chest toward the floor under control while keeping your elbows at about a 30- to 45-degree angle.

Stop when your chest hovers just above the floor without losing body alignment.

Press through your palms and drive your body back to the starting position as one unit.

Pushup Strength Rankings After 55

Your pushup total provides a strong snapshot of upper-body endurance and relative strength. These ranges reflect clean, full-range pushups performed with solid form and no rest pauses.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pushup Score Rankings for Adults Age 55 and Older

Elite: 30 or more consecutive pushups

30 or more consecutive pushups Above Average: 20 to 29 pushups

20 to 29 pushups Average: 12 to 19 pushups

12 to 19 pushups Below Average: 6 to 11 pushups

6 to 11 pushups Needs Improvement: Fewer than 6 pushups

If you land in the elite category, you’ve built impressive upper-body capacity for your age. If you fall lower on the scale, that simply highlights an opportunity to improve with focused training.

Best Tips to Improve Pushup Strength After 55

Improving your pushup numbers comes down to smart consistency and focused strength work. Many adults over 55 still have plenty of room to build pressing strength and muscular endurance when they train with intention. I’ve watched clients add double-digit reps in just a few months once they dial in the right strategy. Small adjustments in training approach often produce big returns. Focus on quality work, recover well, and progress gradually. These tips will help you move the needle.

Train pushups two to three times per week: Frequent practice improves neuromuscular efficiency and builds endurance faster than occasional testing.

Frequent practice improves neuromuscular efficiency and builds endurance faster than occasional testing. Use incline pushups to build volume: Perform pushups with your hands on a bench or box to accumulate more quality reps while strength builds.

Perform pushups with your hands on a bench or box to accumulate more quality reps while strength builds. Strengthen your pressing muscles: Include dumbbell presses, chest presses, and overhead work to support stronger pushup performance.

Include dumbbell presses, chest presses, and overhead work to support stronger pushup performance. Build core stiffness: Add planks, dead bugs, and Pallof presses to improve the full-body tension pushups require.

Add planks, dead bugs, and Pallof presses to improve the full-body tension pushups require. Control the lowering phase: Lowering for two to three seconds increases time under tension and builds strength quickly.

Lowering for two to three seconds increases time under tension and builds strength quickly. Leave one or two reps in the tank during training: Stopping just shy of failure helps you recover faster and train more consistently.

Stopping just shy of failure helps you recover faster and train more consistently. Test your max every four to six weeks: Periodic testing keeps you motivated and shows whether your program is working.

Stay consistent with these strategies, and your pushup numbers can climb well into the elite range over time.

References