5 Chair Exercises Women Over 50 Should Try for Tighter Upper Arms, According to Fitness Experts

These exercises will help you build strong, toned arms as you age.

The arms are notorious for developing saggy skin and losing muscle tone. Hence, the upper arms have been dubbed “bat wings.” Why does this happen? Mainly because of natural hormonal changes, lower elastin and collagen, and the loss of muscle that happens with age. To make matters worse, the tricep area stores fat, adding to the flabby appearance.

Fear not, because we’re here to help with five expert-recommended chair exercises. Women over 50 should consider adding them to their routine to tighten their upper arms.

Why the Upper Arms Tend To Lose Tone After 50

One of the most popular questions Vicki Chimenti, CPT and Instructor at The Pack in NYC—who has more than seven years of experience teaching boxing, strength training and running—gets asked from women 50+ is, "How do I tighten up my arms again?"

She explains, “A lot of that change comes from losing muscle and having less natural definition. Hormonal shifts play a part, too. But the encouraging news is, you can absolutely rebuild tone and strength, even without fancy equipment.”

The triceps are a common place to lose muscle as you age, as they’re not heavily engaged in daily movement.

“If they’re not trained intentionally, they can weaken over time. When that happens, arms may feel less firm and overall upper-body strength can decline,” notes Bethany Prostano, Owner & Coach, Orangetheory Fitness. “The good news is that muscles respond to resistance training at any age. With consistent strength work, women over 50 can rebuild strength, improve tone and support joint health. Strength training isn’t just about appearance, it supports posture, independence and long-term function.”

How Chair Exercises Help Tone the Upper Arms

Chair-based workouts train the main muscles that shape your shoulders and upper arms—especially the front and back of the arms.

“Strengthening these areas helps firm and define the arms while also improving posture and everyday strength. You’ll notice not just tighter arms, but a stronger, more confident way of moving overall,” Chimenti adds.

Exercises like seated presses and chair dips fire up the triceps, in addition to the shoulders and biceps.

“Many variations also engage the upper back and core, which helps improve posture. Better posture alone can instantly change how the upper body looks and feels,” Prostano says.

Chair Tricep Dips

“The tricep dip targets the back of your arms—the classic area most women want to tone,” Chimenti points out.

Begin sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the edge of the seat and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows to lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Seated Arm Circles

This may be a simple exercise, but it delivers a “big burn,” Chimenti says. It’s stellar for your shoulders and posture.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your shoulders relaxed. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder level, palms facing down. Slowly make small circles in a forward motion, focusing on controlled movement. Then, make small circles in a backward motion. Perform 2 sets of 30 seconds forward and back.

Seated Bicep Curls

“This tones the front of your arms and helps keep them strong for everyday tasks,” Chimenti notes.

Begin seated on a sturdy chair, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip. Bend your elbows to curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps.

Chair Push Press

“This exercise is perfect for tightening your arms and shoulders,” Chimenti says.

Begin sitting tall, holding a set of dumbbells at shoulder level. Press the weights overhead. Slowly lower. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Seated Lateral Raise

Begin seated with your feet flat on the floor and a lightweight dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in. Slowly lift your arms out to the side until they reach shoulder height. Use control to lower. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Takeaways

As with any successful workout regimen, consistency is key.

“Starting with manageable resistance and focusing on proper form helps build a strong foundation,” Prostano explains. “As strength improves, gradually increasing weight or repetitions will continue to challenge the muscles and promote progress. Structured, coach-led programs like Orangetheory, which combine both strength and cardio, can further support muscle development and overall health at any stage of life.”