If You Can Complete These 3 Pushup Variations at 60, You’re Stronger Than Most People Your Age

Expert CPT tips: Try these pushup variations at 60 to see if you’re stronger than most.

You can’t deny that pushups are one of the simplest and most effective measures of upper body strength at any age. But at 60, they become something more: a strong indicator of muscle mass, joint health, and core strength. While gym machines can help you maintain muscle mass, they don’t require you to balance or engage stabilizer muscles. Pushups on the other hand force you to support and control your entire bodyweight in one ultra-effective compound movement.

Studies show that upper body strength is associated with independence and reduced risk of disability in older adults. Research published in journals such as the BJSM and Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation has found that upper body strength is linked to lower all-cause mortality risk and better functional outcomes in aging populations. It’s no surprise, considering pushups engage your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core all in one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

James Bickerstaff, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, says the ability to complete certain pushup variations at 60 reveals not just your strength, but also your joint stability and muscular control. These qualities often decline with age if not trained intentionally and consistently.

Fortunately, ETNT is here to help. Below, Bickerstaff shares three pushup variations that, if you can perform them with proper form and controlled reps in your 60s, signals you’re stronger (and more resilient) than most people your age.

Keep reading for the exercises and detailed instructions. And when you’re done, don’t miss If You Can Complete These 4 Standing Exercises Without Rest at 60, Your Endurance Is Elite.

Close-Grip Pushup

The close-grip pushup activates your triceps and requires strong shoulder stability. Narrowing your hand position increases elbow and shoulder joint control demands, making this move an essential strength indicator.

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Move your hands slightly closer together than a standard pushup. Extend your legs behind you so your body forms a straight line. Flex your core and squeeze your glutes. Lower your chest toward the floor with your elbows tucked close to your sides. Keep your neck neutral and avoid sagging at the hips. Press back up to the starting position while maintaining good form. Aim for two to three sets of 8 to 10 controlled reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Tempo Pushup

Don’t let the name fool you. The tempo pushup is all about control rather than speed. Slowing down the lowering phase of a pushup increases time under tension, which research shows is an important factor in maintaining muscle mass as you age.

How to do it:

Begin in a standard pushup position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Brace your core and keep your body in a straight line. Lower your chest toward the floor over a count of three to four seconds. Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom without collapsing or losing form. Press back up with steady control. Maintain consistent tempo on every rep. Keep your elbows at roughly a 45-degree angle from your torso. Perform two to three sets of 6 to 10 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Decline Pushup

Decline pushups require you to elevate your feet off the ground, which increases the load placed on your upper chest, shoulders, and core. This variation also demands greater pressing strength and trunk stability.

How to do it:

Place your feet on a step, low bench, or sturdy platform. Position your hands on the floor under your shoulders. Form a straight line from head to toe. Brace your core and maintain tension throughout your body. Lower your chest toward the floor with control. Keep your hips level and avoid arching your back. Press back up powerfully while maintaining alignment. Pause for one to two seconds at the top before the next rep. Complete two to three sets of 6 to 12 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Incline pushup (Support Variation)

Adding the incline pushup variation can help if the variations above are too challenging, since this variation allows you to still test your strength, just with a lighter load and less impact on your joints. This exercise is also a great way to build up the strength needed for more challenging pushup variations.

How to do it:

Place your hands on a sturdy bench or countertop. Step your feet back to create a straight line from head to toe. Engage your core and glutes. Lower your chest toward the surface with control. Keep your elbows slightly tucked. Press back up. Adjust the incline height as needed for difficulty. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Plank Hold (Core Stability Booster)

Pushups don’t just require upper body strength. They also rely on core stability and strength. Being able to maintain a strong plank demonstrates the trunk control necessary for effective pressing strength.

How to do it: