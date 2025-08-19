5 Quick Exercises That Transform Your Body Better Than Hour-Long Workouts After 50

We all know the struggle: finding time for fitness gets harder as we age, and those marathon gym sessions from our younger days feel increasingly unrealistic. The good news is that you don’t need to spend hours working out to see a real transformation after 50.

I’m Dr. John Rusin, an internationally recognized strength coach and injury prevention expert with nearly two decades of elite-level training experience and advanced degrees in both exercise science and physical therapy. I’ve developed performance, regeneration, and aesthetics programs for some of the world’s best athletes—including MLB All-Stars, NFL All-Pros, Olympic gold medalists, and world-record-holding powerlifters. Named a Top 50 Health & Fitness Expert by Men’s Health magazine, I’ve taken the methods proven at the highest levels of sport and adapted them specifically for everyday people over 50. Here are the five most transformative exercises that will give you better results than those lengthy workouts you’re dreading.

Why shorter workouts work better for your body after 50

The sweet spot for people over 50 is quality work that can get done in a consistent and concentrated fashion. For my clients in this demographic, the sweet spot is no more than an hour, and closer to 45 minutes. Shorter time stamps on workouts keep clients focused, moving, and not wasting time scrolling on their phones or socializing. This is referred to as density of training, or the amount of total work done per unit of time. A more dense session can be shorter in time frame when laid out and programmed properly. Getting in just as much quality work as a longer workout, just without the wasted time.

Time is the number one reason why people skip workouts or don’t start altogether. So, having a more reasonable time commitment with greater concentration is almost always superior because it allows for more lifestyle flexibility and practicality. Momentum building happens when sessions are completed, and a 45-minute session 2-3 times per week can achieve that and more. Because let’s be honest, who has multiple hours per day to train?! 20-somethings, that’s who.

5 Quick Exercises That Transform Your Body After 50

Trap Bar Deadlifts

The trap bar deadlift represents the strongest and safest of all deadlift variations. It trains the maximum amount of muscle mass and allows for spine-friendly positions with the body inside the bar.

This movement is usually skipped over. And that’s a problem, as deadlifts are the #1 training option for full body strength. We just need to train them smarter, using the unique biomechanical properties of the trap bar (load over the center of mass), getting more quads, glutes, and lower back into the mix with spine-sparing properties.

Common mistake to avoid: Try not to squat the deadlift. Push the hips back, utilize a hip hinge motion.

Goblet Squats

Goblet squats place a dumbbell or kettlebell in the front racked position in front of the chest to load the squat pattern. This allows for a counterbalance of load with the movement, and also loads the legs in advantageous positions to maintain great upright posture, deep knee bend, and a full squat range of motion.

The full-body nature of the squat pattern involves holding the weight actively in front of you. A little load goes a long way when everything, including the upper back and shoulders, is working.

Common mistake to avoid: Not being active with the shoulders, hands, and arms bracing. You must actively engage and stabilize in order to get the most out of your goblet squat performance.

Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats, also known as rear foot elevated split squats, are the king of all single-leg lower-body directed movements. It works the front leg hard from a targeting perspective, training the quads, glutes, and hamstrings in one exercise. It also works on mobility, stability, and balance throughout.

The ability to be strong and stable in the most functional single-leg stance possible. We spend 80% of our movement lives in asymmetrical single-leg stances, so we need to train them more! It’s also very spine-friendly.

Common mistake to avoid: Avoid lessening the range of motion for more load. Or bouncing around in the reps. Stay controlled, through a full range of motion with hip and knee flexion, and maintain strong balance and control using core bracing.

Face Pulls

The face pull is like a daily multivitamin for shoulder health. It trains the upper back to reverse poor daily postures, working actively into extension, external rotation, and retraction of the shoulder blade. Grab a rope overhand and pull back towards your fac,e driving the elbows backwards and letting the hands and shoulders rotate naturally.

This is the postural health rebuilder. And today, we need that more than ever before with all our handheld technology for work and play.

Common mistake to avoid: Allow the hands to rotate naturally, using a double overhand grip.

Single Arm Rows

Using a single dumbbell, hinge your hips over with a staggered stance, supporting your opposite arm on a bench or rack. Grab the dumbbell out of this position and row back to the hip, creating a full range of motion with slight rotation of the upper back. Flex the top of the rep hard, contracting the upper back and lats, and lower more slowl,y keeping tension.

This exercise targets the maximum amount of muscle in the upper back and lats, while also training one side of the body at a time for symmetry. We can move significant weights, unlock the upper back for improved mobility, and build muscle where we need it, the back side of the body that supports us as we age.

Common mistake to avoid: Avoid cheating with momentum, hoisting the weight with the hips or lower back. And also avoid partial ranges of motion where we don’t get all the way up and down that is the gold of the movement with upper back recruitment.

