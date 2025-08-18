 Skip to content

4 Standing Moves That Flatten Your Stomach Better Than Planks After 50

Planks may be a classic core strength exercise, but these moves can flatten your tummy more effectively
Published on August 18, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Planks may be a classic core strength exercise, but as you age, static holds can put undue stress on your shoulders, wrists, and lower back. Age-related changes in flexibility and posture can also make them less comfortable—and less productive—says Joe Ghafari, certified personal trainer and nutritional educator at Eden. After 50, core training is more effective when it’s “dynamic,” meaning your abs need to stabilize while your body moves. That’s why Ghafari recommends these four standing exercises that flatten your stomach better than planks.

“Standing moves put the spine in a more natural, upright position, reducing pressure on joints and improving posture,” Ghafari explains. “They also mimic real-life movement patterns, twisting, bending, and bracing, while improving balance and coordination. These exercises train the core to stabilize against rotation and manage force while moving, which is crucial for injury prevention.”

4 Standing Moves That Flatten Your Stomach Better Than Planks

Standing Knee-to-Elbow Cross Crunch

Woman doing Standing criss cross crunches exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  1. Start standing tall, hands behind your head.
  2. Lift your knee as you twist your torso and bring your right elbow toward it.
  3. Continue to alternate sides with control.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps; 10 per side.

Standing Oblique Reaches with Knee Drive

High Knees
Shutterstock
  1. Start standing tall.
  2. Reach your left arm overhead.
  3. Drive your right knee up toward your elbow.
  4. Feel the stretch and contraction.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Standing March With Arms

Woman doing Scissor skier exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Lift your left knee up to hip height while reaching your right arm overhead.
  3. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee and left arm.
  4. Maintain good posture throughout.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Standing Russian Twists

Woman doing Standing Spinal Twist Pose l. Beautiful girl practice Katichakrasana l. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent.
  2. Clasp your hands in front of your chest.
  3. Rotate your torso to one side, twist back through the center, then go to the other side, keeping the movement smooth.
  4. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps; 10 per side.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
