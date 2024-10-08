A Dietitian's Go-To Overnight Oats Recipe for Weight Loss

If you're looking for a speedy, easy, and tasty breakfast that supports your weight loss goals, look no further than this Raspberry Coconut Overnight Oats recipe. This make-ahead breakfast recipe is perfect for busy mornings when you don't have time to cook, helping you save time and money by skipping the drive-thru.

Packed with nutrient-dense ingredients, these overnight oats pack a whopping 20 grams of dietary fiber and 31 grams of protein, helping will keep you fueled and full all morning long. Read on to find out how to whip up this dietitian's go-to overnight oat recipe!

8 Reasons Overnight Oats Should Be Your Breakfast Staple

Raspberry Coconut Overnight Oats

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 466

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 151 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 20 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 31 g

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened soy milk, or nonfat dairy milk

1/3 cup old-fashioned oats, or protein oats

3/4 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 cup raspberries, divided

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp coconut flakes, for topping (optional)

How to Make It

In a large mason jar or large glass, add milk, oats, greek yogurt, ½ cup raspberries and chia seeds. Stir until well combined. Place in the fridge overnight or for at least 4 hours. Top with remaining ½ cup raspberries and coconut flakes, if desired.

Why This Overnight Oat Recipe Is Beneficial for Weight Loss

Creamy, satisfying, and packed with nutrient-dense ingredients, this Raspberry Coconut Overnight Oats recipe is a perfect addition to your weekly meal plan. With juicy raspberries, hearty oats, creamy yogurt, and a sprinkle of coconut, it offers a delicious and nutritious start to your day. Here's why it can help with your weight loss goals:

Oats Are Filling

Oatmeal lovers know how satisfying a bowl of oats can be. That feeling of fullness after enjoying oats comes from a specific type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan. This fiber puts the brakes on digestion, slowing it down, which helps keep you feeling satisfied and full for longer. Studies show that beta glucan intake can even reduce body weight by influencing appetite. It helps release a hormone called peptide YY, which naturally reduces hunger and helps prevent overeating.

Contain Fiber-Packed Raspberries

These tiny, sweet and tart berries pack a serious fiber punch! One cup of raspberries contains nearly 10 grams of fiber, making them one of the highest fiber fruits around. Plus, they're low in calories, with only 78 calories per cup. The natural sweetness of raspberries is a perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth, and their high fiber content can aid in weight loss by promoting fullness.

Protein-Packed for Satiety

This recipe is stacked with 31 grams of protein, thanks to the fabulous trio of soy milk, Greek yogurt, and chia seeds. Protein is an essential component in any weight loss plan, as it promotes fullness and keeps you satisfied for longer. Studies show that having a protein-rich breakfast results in fewer cravings later on in the day, making it less likely you'll reach for snacks in the evening.