9 Easy Resistance Band Exercises That Melt 'Armpit Pooch' Fat

The armpit area, often referred to as the "armpit pooch," is a common trouble area I see among my clients. It's a region where stubborn fat tends to accumulate, leading to unwanted flabbiness and sagging. Fortunately, you can tone this area with the help of resistance band exercises. I've rounded up nine easy resistance band exercises to melt armpit pooch fat, so even if you're a total beginner at working with bands, you don't have to worry.

Resistance bands are versatile tools that can provide the tension needed to engage and strengthen the muscles around your armpits. Plus, they're lightweight and easy to carry so you can target your armpit pooch at home, in the office, or at the gym.

The following are nine of my top-recommended effective resistance band exercises to melt armpit pooch fat and firm your armpit area. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're done, don't miss these 5 Standing Exercises To Shrink Your 'Armpit Pooch' For Good.

1 Resistance Band Pull-Aparts

The resistance band pull-apart is excellent for targeting the rear deltoid muscles and improving shoulder stability.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the resistance band in front of you with both hands, arms extended. Keep your arms straight as you pull the band apart horizontally, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pause for a moment when the band is at chest level. Slowly return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

2 Resistance Band Bent-Over Rows

The bent-over row with a resistance band is a compound exercise that engages multiple upper-body muscles, including the trapezius and latissimus dorsi.

Step on the center of the resistance band with both feet, hip-width apart. Bend your knees slightly, and hinge at your hips, keeping your back straight. Hold the band with both hands, arms extended downward. Pull the band toward your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly release the tension to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

3 Resistance Band Upright Rows

The upright row targets the deltoid muscles and helps improve shoulder strength and posture.

Stand with both feet on the resistance band, hip-width apart. Hold the band in front of you with both hands, palms facing your body, and arms extended. Lift the band toward your chin by bending your elbows and raising your hands close to your body. Keep your core engaged and your back straight. Lower the band back down to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

4 Resistance Band Front Raises

Front raises with a resistance band isolate the front deltoid muscles, helping to sculpt the shoulders.

Stand on the center of the resistance band with both feet, hip-width apart. Hold the band with both hands in front of your thighs, palms facing down. Keep your arms straight as you lift the band straight up to shoulder level. Maintain a slight bend in your elbows throughout the movement. Lower the band back to your thighs. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

5 Resistance Band Lat Pulldowns

The lat pulldown with a resistance band effectively targets the latissimus dorsi and improves upper-body strength.

Anchor the resistance band securely above you, such as to a sturdy bar or door frame. Kneel or stand in front of the anchor point, holding the band with both hands, palms facing forward, arms fully extended. Pull the band down toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Avoid shrugging throughout the range of motion. Slowly release the tension to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

6 Resistance Band Lateral Raises

Lateral raises with a resistance band target the lateral deltoid muscles, enhancing shoulder width and definition.

Stand on the center of the resistance band with both feet. Hold the band with both hands in front of your thighs, palms facing your body. Lift the band out to the sides until your arms are parallel to the ground. Keep your core engaged, and maintain a slight bend in your elbows. Lower the band back to your thighs. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

7 Resistance Band Chest Fly

The resistance band chest fly targets the pectoral muscles, helping to tone and firm the chest area.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Anchor the resistance band at chest height, such as to a door frame or sturdy pole. Stand facing away from the anchor point, and hold one end of the band in each hand. Extend your arms in front of you at chest height with a slight bend in your elbows. Pull your arms apart to stretch the band, engaging your chest muscles. Bring your hands back together in a controlled manner. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

8 Resistance Band Triceps Extensions

The triceps extension with a resistance band effectively targets the triceps muscles, helping to tone and tighten the back of the arms.

Step on the center of the resistance band with one foot, and hold the other end with one hand. Keep your arm overhead, elbow bent. Extend your arm fully, pushing the band overhead while keeping your upper arm stationary. Avoid shrugging your shoulders. Slowly return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

9 Resistance Band Face Pulls

Face pulls with a resistance band target the rear deltoid and upper trapezius muscles, helping to improve posture and shoulder health.

Anchor the resistance band at chest height, such as to a door frame or sturdy pole. Stand facing the anchor point, and hold the band with both hands, palms facing inward. Pull the band toward your face, retracting your shoulder blades. Visualize squeezing a piece of fruit in your armpits as you perform the movement. Slowly release the tension to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.