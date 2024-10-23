3 Best Resistance Band Sets for Building Muscle

If you've decided to step up your exercise routine with resistance bands, kudos to you. Bands are an ideal addition to your workout for building muscle, strength, and so much more. Since there are so many brands to choose from, we decided to get expert recommendations on the very best resistance band sets for building muscle—all of which you can shop on Amazon.

Research shows that resistance band training can provide the same strength benefits as lifting free weights. This popular workout equipment benefits your warm-up, cool-down, and everything in between. Plus, bands are simple to use, extremely versatile, and an affordable addition to your gym equipment. The main thing to look for is quality, but what you choose really depends on your overall fitness intentions and what your workout will involve.

Let's explore the best resistance band sets for building muscle, according to experts.

Qualities To Look for in a Resistance Band Set

Before you start shopping, fitness pros share a couple of things to look for: durability and versatility.

"Durability is a must," stresses Michelle Ditto, VP of training and technique for Pure Barre. "Opt for bands made from layered latex or high-quality fabric, as these materials are far more resistant to snapping or overstretching. Additionally, a good set should include multiple resistance levels, which is essential for progressive overload, a key principle for muscle growth."

Whether you're training large muscle groups, such as the quads, or smaller muscle groups, like the rotator cuffs, having different resistance levels at your fingertips allows you to effectively tweak the intensity. It also helps you successfully challenge your muscles as they gain strength.

David McMahon, director of education for Pure Barre, adds, "Versatility is another crucial quality. Traditional loop-style bands are great for a range of exercises like squats and rows, while bands with handles can be used for moves like chest presses and bicep curls."

How Resistance Band Training Compares To Free Weights for Muscle Growth

Resistance bands and free weights are both effective training tools for growing your muscles; however, they challenge them in different ways, Ditto explains.

"Resistance bands provide variable tension—meaning the resistance increases as the band stretches," she explains. "This is particularly beneficial for activating smaller, stabilizing muscles, which are often crucial for balanced strength and injury prevention."

In addition, McMahon notes that resistance bands are gentler on your joints, making them an excellent long-term training tool. "Bands provide enough resistance for muscle hypertrophy while allowing for more focus on form, endurance, and stability," he adds.

The 3 Best Resistance Band Sets for Building Muscle

1. TheraBand Resistance Bands Set

First up is this resistance band set by TheraBand. It comes with three colored bands, each featuring a different level of resistance—perfect for both upper and lower-body workouts.

"Trusted by physical therapists, TheraBand's flat bands come in various resistance levels and are ideal for everything from rehabilitation to strength training," Ditto and McMahon tell us.

$14 at Amazon Buy Now

2. Serious Steel Fitness Mini Resistance Loop Bands

These loop resistance bands by Serious Steel Fitness feature five different resistance levels spanning from "very light" to "extra heavy." You can even use multiple bands together to further challenge your muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"These durable loop bands offer strong resistance, making them perfect for users looking to enhance muscle-building workouts," Ditto and McMahon point out. "They're great for both strength and endurance training."

$16 at Amazon Buy Now

3. SPRI Xertube Resistance Bands

Last but not least, consider this heavy-duty tube resistance band by SPRI.

"SPRI's Xertube bands include handles, which makes them particularly suited for upper-body exercises like rows and presses," explain Ditto and McMahon. "Their durability makes them ideal for strength-focused sessions."

$13 at Amazon Buy Now