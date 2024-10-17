6 Best Walking Shoes for Men Over 50, According to an Expert
Walking is an ideal form of daily exercise. You can do it wherever you are, any time of day, making it a "no excuses" workout. Unlike many other fitness routines, walking doesn't require equipment. One thing that's essential, most especially as you age, though? Finding the right pair of sneakers will ensure proper support and the right amount of cushioning. We spoke with a personal trainer who shares his top-recommended walking shoes for men over 50.
As you age, your balance can be compromised, so stability must be high on the priority list when shoe shopping to avoid injuries. Comfort and avoiding injuries are essential to pushing your strides to the limit!
"Aging often brings more sensitivity to the joints and feet. Shoes with excellent cushioning, especially in the heel and midsole, help reduce impact and minimize [joint stress], making walking more comfortable," explains Jarrod Nobbe, CSCS, the head weightlifting coach for the Athletic Lab Weightlifting team and a sports performance coach for Athletic Lab. "[In addition,] proper arch support becomes increasingly important with age to maintain balance, posture, and foot alignment. Look for sneakers with supportive insoles or those that accommodate custom orthotics if needed."
Taking this information into consideration, we've taken the steps—pun intended!—to pinpoint the best walking shoes for men over 50.
Skechers Performance Go Walk 5 Sneaker
Nobbe loves the Skechers Performance Go Walk 5 Sneaker for its lightweight design and advanced comfort. "[This sneaker is] particularly useful for men who may need to walk for extended periods without foot fatigue," he points out. "The responsive Ultra Go cushioning and flexible sole make it a solid choice for seniors."
Key Features:
- Dual-density outsole gives support and stability
- Features responsive, lightweight Ultra Go cushioning
- Machine washable
Brooks Addiction Walker 2
Brooks Running shoes are so popular right now—and for good reason. "This [particular] walking shoe is designed to support men with overpronation issues, common in people over 50," says Nobbe. "The durable leather upper and slip-resistant sole make it an excellent choice for long walks on various surfaces."
Key Features:
- BioMoGo DNA soft cushioning for adaptability
- Offers stellar arch support with the brand's Extended Progressive Diagonal Rollbar (PDRB) design
- Slip-resistant
ASICS Gel-Contend 9 Walking Shoe
If you haven't tried sneakers with gel technology, you will surely be a fan of this model by ASICS. "Men over 50 will appreciate the comfort and cushioning provided by ASICS' GEL technology, which helps reduce impact during walking," Nobbe tells us. "It also offers a wider fit, which can [benefit] those with broader feet or foot issues."
Key Features:
- GEL cushioning technology for shock absorption
- Impressive arch support
- Lightweight construction, making movement a breeze
Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe
For a sneaker that's a practical, trendy shoe for walking and beyond, Nobbe suggests Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe. This brand knows how to perfectly blend comfort and fashion—but don't let the fashion part fool you.
"This walking shoe looks like a casual leather sneaker but offers plenty of support and cushioning, ideal for men looking for a more stylish option that still provides comfort for long walks," Nobbe notes.
Key Features:
- Breathable mesh lining
- Latex foam footbed provides shock absorption
- EVA midsole offers cushioning and flexibility
New Balance 577 V1 Hook and Loop Walking Shoe
If you're a fan of Velcro straps and want the ideal balance of support and comfort, Nobbe recommends checking out the New Balance 577 V1 Hook and Loop Walking Shoe.
"[The Velcro straps can] be helpful for those who prefer easy fastening over laces," Nobbe explains. "With its durable leather and cushioning, it's built to last while reducing strain on the feet."
Key Features:
- Abzorb heel cushioning offers excellent shock absorption
- Hook and loop Velcro closure secures your feet quickly and easily
- Rubber sole provides durability and traction
New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe
This high-performance New Balance sneaker offers a maximum amount of cushioning, ensuring your feet always remain comfortable. "[It's perfect for men over 50 who walk long distances," Nobbe explains. "Its soft yet supportive Fresh Foam midsole adapts to the foot, making it a comfortable choice for various foot shapes."
Key Features:
- Fresh Foam X midsole offers maximum cushioning
- Stretchy mesh upper accommodates swelling feet