16 Best High-Protein Soup Recipes for Weight Loss

Soup is an easy and comforting way to get loads of essential nutrients in your meal, with ingredients like beans, grains, vegetables, and meats adding flavor and health benefits. And a bonus: soup isn't just tasty—it can also help you lose weight! Studies show that enjoying a bowl of soup is associated with lower body weight and prolonged feelings of fullness.

If you want to supercharge your soup for even greater weight loss benefits, consider ramping up the protein content. Protein is a powerhouse for overall health, playing a crucial role in metabolic health, muscle development, and immune system strength. And for those aiming to shed excess weight, protein is a valuable ally. Eating enough protein helps to curb cravings, reduce calorie intake, and prolong feelings of fullness.

So, if you love a cozy bowl of soup and are ready to give your protein intake a boost for your weight loss journey, look no further. We curated the perfect selection of 16 high-protein soup recipes you can make this week. Read on to add these recipes to your weekly rotation, and then check out How Much Protein You Need to Eat Every Day to Lose Weight.

Hearty Asian Beef Noodle Soup

Protein punch: ~20 grams

With delicious high-quality protein from the chuck roast, this soup is the perfect cold-weather comfort for your weight loss goals. To increase your protein intake even further, you can add protein noodles like Barilla Protein or Banza.

Get our recipe for Asian Beef Noodle Soup.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Protein punch: ~20 grams

A classic chicken noodle soup recipe can be an easy way to get a protein boost. With shredded white meat chicken, you'll get protein while keeping your fat calories on the low end. The carrots and celery also offer a boost of fiber and antioxidants, too.

Get our recipe for Chicken Noodle Soup.

Beef Stew

Protein punch: ~22 grams

This stew is simple and very easy to make, and it delivers some hearty protein from the beef, whether you choose to use sirloin, brisket, or chuck roast. Peas, onions, potatoes, carrots, and thyme deliver loads of flavor and nutrients.

Get our recipe for Beef Stew.

Italian Meatball Soup

Protein punch: ~40 grams

With ingredients like ground beef, egg, and parmesan cheese, this soup quickly racks up the protein. It also calls for pasta, so if you have a protein-rich pasta you enjoy, you can use that to increase your protein intake even more.

Get our recipe for Italian Meatball Soup.

Italian Sausage Soup

Protein punch: ~30 grams (with protein pasta)

This soup is high in protein but low in fat because it calls for Italian-style turkey sausage instead of regular pork sausage. This way, you can keep your calories lower while still getting enough lean protein in your meal.

Get our recipe for Italian Sausage Soup.

Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

Protein punch: 16 grams

A soup that is low in calories but high in both protein and fiber, this Cuban Tomato and Black Bean soup is a great addition to your weight loss plan. Made with ingredients like ham hock, black beans, sweet pepper, onion, and Greek yogurt, this soup is bursting with flavor and comfort on a cold day.

Get our recipe for Tomato and Black Bean Soup.

Green Chile Pork Soup

Protein punch: 25 grams

We love the flavor combination in this soup of green chiles, corn, cannellini beans, corn, and lime, and we love that it provides 25 grams of protein per bowl. And for under 300 calories, it makes for a great weight-loss lunch or dinner dish.

Get our recipe for Green Chile Pork Soup.

Creamy Ham and Broccoli Soup

Protein punch: 22 grams

Not only does this soup deal out a helpful amount of protein from the ham, cheddar cheese, and cream, but it's a keto-friendly meal that you can enjoy if you're following this diet plan to lose weight.

Get our recipe for Ham and Broccoli Soup.

Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup

Protein punch: ~15 grams

You don't have to go and spend money at Olive Garden just to enjoy their famous Pasta Fagioli Soup. This copycat recipe is easy to make and is brimming with protein from ground beef, cannellini beans, and kidney beans. Because of the beans and extra vegetables, this soup is packed with fiber, too.

Get our recipe for Pasta Fagioli Soup.

Instant Pot Cheeseburger Soup

Protein punch: ~22 grams

Did you know you can make a cheeseburger in your Instant Pot? Well, at least sort of. This cheeseburger soup is full of the ingredients from your favorite cheeseburger like ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced onions. One bowl will fill you up with protein and a ton of satisfying flavor.

Get our recipe for Cheeseburger Soup.

Zuppa Toscana Soup

Protein punch: ~18 grams

Zuppa Toscana, which stands for "Tuscan Soup", is a creamy, hearty soup full of protein from its Italian sausage, bacon, and light cream. You'll also get plenty of vegetables and nutrient-rich ingredients like kale, russet potatoes, and garlic.

Get our recipe for Zuppa Toscana Soup.

Instant Pot Chicken and Rice Soup

Protein punch: ~20 grams

Making soup in an Instant Pot is quick and easy, so you can have yourself a nutritious meal prepared in a matter of minutes. Take this Chicken and Rice soup, for example, which is full of protein and takes less than 20 minutes to prepare.

Get our recipe for Chicken and Rice Soup.

Beef Barley Soup

Protein punch: 16 grams6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

With beef, carrots, celery, broth, garlic, and barley (a super healthy, high-fiber grain), this soup is full of nutrients like protein and fiber that can benefit your weight loss goals.

Get our recipe for Beef Barley Soup.

Low-fat Hearty Turkey Chili

Protein punch: ~28 grams

Whether chili is considered a soup is up for debate by some, but regardless, we had to include this recipe for turkey chili because of its high protein content. Made with ground turkey, white beans, kidney beans, dark chocolate, onion, garlic, and many other flavorful, nutrient-rich ingredients, this turkey chili is a must-have for your last few winter weeks.

Get our recipe for Turkey Chili.

White Bean Chicken Enchilada Soup

Protein punch: 37 grams

With over 35 grams of protein per serving, this Chicken Enchilada Soup is one of the highest-protein soups on our list. Made with chicken, cannellini beans, bell peppers, corn, lime, cilantro, and many other tasty ingredients, this soup is a must-have for your next dinner.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Protein punch: 42 grams

With this soup, you can enjoy your favorite components of chicken pot pie as a part of your goal of losing weight. With 42 grams of protein and under 400 calories, it packs in the most protein of any soup on our list and is the perfect high-protein soup for weight loss.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.